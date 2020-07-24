Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND-MESSAGE

Black protesters say focus on feds hasn’t derailed message

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Black leaders and protesters say the surge in protest activity targeting the federal intervention in Portland, Oregon, hasn’t distracted from their anti-racist message. Instead, it’s shined a spotlight on it. Crowds that came out in droves to protest police brutality and racism after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis had dwindled to a few dozen as the weeks went by. Since President Donald Trump deployed militarized federal agents to the progressive city, the numbers of protesters have swelled again into the thousands. While chaos has engulfed the streets and demonstrators chant “feds go home,” they’re also still calling for racial justice.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Judge blocks US agents from arresting observers in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge specifically blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at the protests in Portland, Oregon. The demonstrations have sparked confrontations between local officials and President Donald Trump over the limits of federal power. U.S. Judge Michael Simon made his ruling late Thursday, a day after Portland’s mayor was tear-gassed by federal agents when he appeared outside a federal courthouse during raucous demonstrations. Protesters have gathered in Oregon’s largest city for nearly two months straight since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Projections: Virus cases could reach 1,600 a day in August

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority’s latest coronavirus projections predict that, based on the current rate of cases, the state will have 1,600 new confirmed infections a day by mid-August. In a more “pessimistic” model, officials said if transmission increases by 10 percentage points from the current rates, there could be 2,300 new daily confirmed infections and 46 hospitalizations a day. In the month of July, Oregon has averaged about 315 cases a day. On Thursday officials reported 331 new cases and two deaths, raising the state’s total case count to 15,713. The death toll is 273.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-FEDERAL-REVIEW

Watchdogs to review conduct of US agents in Portland, DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two government watchdogs say they have opened investigations into the conduct of federal agents responding to unrest in Portland, Oregon, following abuse of power allegations by members of Congress, local officials and the public. The Justice Department watchdog said Thursday that it would investigate use of force allegations in Portland. Its counterpart at the Department of Homeland Security said it would examine whether officers from the agency improperly detained and transported protesters in the city last week. Democrats in Congress cheered the announcement of the investigations.

KILLING WOLVES

Washington to kill member of 2nd wolf pack for predations

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington has authorized the killing of an endangered wolf in a second pack because of repeated predations on cattle. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife on Thursday authorized killing one member of the Wedge pack in hopes the remaining members would stop attacking cattle. Agency Director Kelly Susewind said attempts by two livestock producers to use non-lethal methods to chases the wolves away have failed. The department said the Wedge pack is responsible for nine depredation incidents resulting in two dead livestock and ten injured livestock since May 11. The agency is also trying to kill two members of the Togo pack.

EMPLOYER EMBEZZLING CHARGES

Woman charged with embezzling $4.4M from former employer

McMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a La Pine woman was arrested this week on charges accusing her of embezzling about $4.4 million from her former employer over six years. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says the Oregon Pride Nursery filed a report in February involving suspected fraud. KTVZ-TV reports the business noted suspicious transactions and conducted an extensive audit, finding suspicious transactions dating back to 2013. The sheriff’s office says it was determined that about $4.4 million had been embezzled by a former employee identified as Jeanna Buxton. A Yamhill County grand jury returned an indictment charging her with 21 counts of first-degree aggravated theft. It wasn’t immediately known if Buxton has a lawyer to comment for her.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Portland standoff with US agents ongoing after mayor gassed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The tense, ongoing standoff between U.S. government agents and protesters in Portland, Oregon has extended into yet another day after the city’s mayor was tear-gassed outside a federal courthouse during a raucous demonstration. Mayor Ted Wheeler and hundreds of others on Wednesday night objected to the presence of federal police sent by President Donald Trump, who called the demonstrators agitators and anarchists. Also, late Thursday a federal judge blocked federal agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at the ongoing Portland protests. The lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-FEDERAL RESPONSE

Politics drive views of US response to 2 Oregon standoffs

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Politics are helping drive how local leaders, demonstrators and anti-government groups have reacted to U.S. intervention in two very different Oregon standoffs. They’ve been inconsistent in the way they’ve seen the federal response to chaotic protests in liberal Portland and a 2016 armed occupation of a remote wildlife refuge by states’ rights supporters. An expert says many right-wing extremists who espouse anti-government views have embraced the authoritarian tactics used by President Donald Trump that they denounced under his Democratic predecessor. But some of them don’t fully support the federal actions taken during protests in Portland over racial injustice.