Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Inslee shuts indoor service at bars, restricts indoor dining

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he is tightening restrictions throughout the state in restaurants and bars, for weddings and funerals, and at gyms in a further effort to stem a surge in COVID-19 cases. Starting next Thursday, indoor dining at restaurants will be limited to members of the same household and alcohol service must end at 10 p.m. Bars, taverns, breweries, wineries and distilleries must close all indoor service. Wedding ceremonies still will be allowed, while receptions will be prohibited. State Health Department Secretary John Wiesman also expanded the face covering mandate starting Saturday to include common spaces such as elevators and hallways in places such as university housing, hotels and nursing homes.

POLICE SUBPOENA MEDIA

Judge: Seattle media must give protest images to police

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has ruled that five Seattle news outlets must comply with a subpoena and give the Seattle Police Department unpublished video and photos from a May 30 racial justice protest. The Seattle Times reports King County Superior Court Judge Nelson Lee sided with the Police Department in a Thursday hearing, ruling that its subpoena was enforceable. Lee found that the photos and video were critical for an investigation into the alleged arson of police vehicles and theft of police guns. Lee says the news organizations were not protected by a Washington state shield law that under many circumstances prevents authorities from obtaining reporters’ unpublished materials.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Portland standoff with US agents ongoing after mayor gassed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The tense, ongoing standoff between U.S. government agents and protesters in Portland, Oregon has extended into yet another day after the city’s mayor was tear-gassed outside a federal courthouse during a raucous demonstration. Mayor Ted Wheeler and hundreds of others on Wednesday night objected to the presence of federal police sent by President Donald Trump, who called the demonstrators agitators and anarchists. Also, late Thursday a federal judge blocked federal agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at the ongoing Portland protests. The lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

POLICE DEVICES ORDINANCE

Judge: Seattle City Council’s ban on police devices stands

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that he will allow a recent ordinance approved by the Seattle City Council that bars police from using tear gas, pepper spray and other crowd control devices to go into effect on Sunday. But, KOMO-TV reports, U.S. District Judge James Robart reserved the right to reconsider the matter after attorneys involved in the case submit briefs arguing their case. Robart issued his ruling Wednesday evening, saying his ultimate ruling on the case would be guided by recommendations submitted by the Seattle Office of Police Accountability and the Seattle Office of Inspector General.

AP-US-CALIFORNIA-COLD-CASE-SOLVED

DNA identifies California 1968 homicide victim and suspect

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A homicide mystery that haunted Southern California police detectives for 52 years has been solved with genetic genealogy that identified the young woman who was slain and a now-deceased man who is suspected of being the killer. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office says the victim was 26-year-old Anita Louise Piteau of Augusta, Maine. Her body was found in Huntington Beach in 1968. She had been raped, beaten and slashed. Detectives persisted until last year, when DNA identified the suspect as Johnny Chrisco, who died in 2015 and is buried in Washington state. Piteau was identified this year, and a memorial was held for her last weekend.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT

Weekly unemployment claims drop, but jobs not yet recovered

SEATTLE (AP) — New weekly claims for unemployment insurance in Washington state have decreased, but that’s probably not a sign of real recovery for the battered job market. The Seattle Times reports tor the week ending July 18, Washington saw 29,438 new, or initial, claims for unemployment insurance benefits. The state Employment Security Department reported Thursday that’s down 27.3% from the previous week, when jobless claims rose sharply after trending down for six weeks. It also comes as the U.S. Labor Department reported initial jobless claims rose nationally by 8.3% to 1.4 million,

SEATTLE UNREST

Police: Crowd smashes windows, sets fires in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a group of about 150 people broke windows, stole from businesses and started a pair of fires in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Wednesday night. The Seattle Times reports the group gathered at Cal Anderson Park around 9 p.m. and walked through the neighborhood. Some shattered windows of a business and started a fire inside, which city firefighters extinguished. Police say the group then smashed windows and broke into another business. Authorities say they took merchandise from a vintage store, put it in the street and lit it on fire. Two banks were also damaged. Police did not arrest anyone.

KILLING WOLVES

Washington to kill member of 2nd wolf pack for predations

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington has authorized the killing of an endangered wolf in a second pack because of repeated predations on cattle. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife on Thursday authorized killing one member of the Wedge pack in hopes the remaining members would stop attacking cattle. Agency Director Kelly Susewind said attempts by two livestock producers to use non-lethal methods to chases the wolves away have failed. The department said the Wedge pack is responsible for nine depredation incidents resulting in two dead livestock and ten injured livestock since May 11. The agency is also trying to kill two members of the Togo pack.

KING COUNTY SHERIFF

Move to scale back Sheriff’s Office power heads to voters

SEATTLE (AP) — The Metropolitan King County Council has voted to scale back the autonomy of the county sheriff, moving to make the position appointed, instead of elected, and to give the County Council the ability to reduce the scope of the Sheriff’s Office. The Seattle Times reports both changes will be sent to voters as separate ballot measures in November. Voters will decide whether to make the sheriff appointed and whether to allow the County Council to spell out the specific duties of the sheriff. Council member Girmay Zahilay framed the changes as a response to the protests against police brutality and systemic racism that have roiled the country for nearly two months.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-FEDERAL RESPONSE

Politics drive views of US response to 2 Oregon standoffs

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Politics are helping drive how local leaders, demonstrators and anti-government groups have reacted to U.S. intervention in two very different Oregon standoffs. They’ve been inconsistent in the way they’ve seen the federal response to chaotic protests in liberal Portland and a 2016 armed occupation of a remote wildlife refuge by states’ rights supporters. An expert says many right-wing extremists who espouse anti-government views have embraced the authoritarian tactics used by President Donald Trump that they denounced under his Democratic predecessor. But some of them don’t fully support the federal actions taken during protests in Portland over racial injustice.