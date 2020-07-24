Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. agents have arrested 18 people in Portland this week as the clash with protesters opposing federal intervention in the liberal city turned chaotic for another night, Oregon’s top federal prosecutor said. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 610 words. With AP photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND MESSAGE

After George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, people in Portland came out in droves to protest police brutality and racism, chanting that “Black lives matter.” As the weeks went by, the crowds dwindled to a few dozen and the protests increasingly turned violent. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 820 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nine more people have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, the highest number of deaths reported in one day in the state since the pandemic began, health officials said Friday. SENT: 220 words.

RACIAL UNREST PORTLAND BIKE LANES

PORTLAND, Ore. — In its ongoing clash with federal authorities over the presence of U.S. agents on its streets, the city of Portland has a new area of contention: bike lanes. SENT: 220 words.

REDISTRICTING BALLOT INITIATIVE

PORTLAND, Ore. – Those backing a plan to put an independent commission in charge of Oregon’s redistricting process will get additional time to gather signatures and a lower threshold to qualify their initiative for the November ballot because of the pandemic, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday. SENT: 380 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE SEATTLE

SEATTLE — More federal agents have been dispatched to Seattle to protect federal property amid lingering unrest in the city following the shutdown of a protest zone where demonstrators camped for weeks during George Floyd protests. By Chris Grygiel. SENT: 540 words. With AP video.

ELECTION 2020 BIDEN AGENDA

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden wants to address health care disparities, toughen gun control, overhaul policing, provide free community college, erase student loan debt, invest in green energy and improve the nation’s infrastructure. By Alexandra Jaffe. SENT: 990 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

SOC MLS KNOCKOUT ROUNDS

Jeff Agoos arrived inside the Major League Soccer bubble in Florida in late June. About a month into his stay, the number of restful, relaxing moments have been rare. By Tim Booth. SENT: 770 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF:

RACIAL INJUSTICE: UN: US protesters, journalists need their rights protected.

