WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily Game

8-4-5

(eight, four, five)

Keno

09-10-12-13-15-17-22-25-28-31-32-36-37-40-42-45-49-56-61-66

(nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-six)

Match 4

19-20-22-23

(nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Mega Millions

08-33-39-54-58, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3

(eight, thirty-three, thirty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-eight; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $117 million