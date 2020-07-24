AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Jul. 24.

Friday, Jul. 24 10:00 AM U.S. Army Corps of Engineers holds change-of-command ceremony via livestream

Weblinks: http://www.usace.army.mil, https://twitter.com/USACEHQ

Contacts: USACE Walla Walla District public affairs, cenww-pa@usace.army.mil, 1 509 527 7020

The ceremony will be live streamed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/yPcI4jURgIY.

Friday, Jul. 24 – Friday, Jul. 31 CANCELED: Current Issues in Women’s Health conference – CANCELED: Current Issues in Women’s Health conference, aboard the ‘Celebrity Solstice’ Alaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

Location: Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.symposiamedicus.org, https://twitter.com/SymposiaMedicus

Contacts: Symposia Medicus, info@symposiamedicus.org, 1 925 969 1789

Friday, Jul. 24 Rosamund Pike stars in biopic of Marie and Pierre Curie on Amazon Prime – ‘Radioactive’, biographical drama about scientists Marie and Pierre Curie, directed by Marjane Satrapi (‘The Voices’), becomes available on Amazon Prime Video. Based on Lauren Redniss’ graphic novel ‘Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie, A Tale of Love and Fallout’, the film follows the scientific and romantic passions of Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie. Starring Rosamund Pike, Sam Riley, Anya Taylor-Joy, Aneurin Barnard and Simon Russell Beale

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/PrimeVideo

Contacts: Amazon Media Hotline, amazon-pr@amazon.com