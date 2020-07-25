Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. agents again used tear gas to try to disperse a large crowd of protesters that remained early Saturday outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, after multiple fireworks were shot towards the building and plumes of the gas lingered above. Thousands of people began gathering Friday night. Federal Protective Service declared an unlawful assembly Saturday morning and said officers had been injured. The protests have roiled the city and pitted local officials against the Trump administration. The federal agents, deployed by President Donald Trump to tamp down the unrest, have arrested dozens during nightly demonstrations against racial injustice that often turn violent.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Black leaders and protesters say the new focus on opposing federal intervention in Portland, Oregon, hasn’t distracted from their anti-racist message. Instead, the surge of attention has shined a spotlight on it. Crowds that came out in droves to protest police brutality and racism after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis had dwindled to a few dozen as the weeks went by. Since President Donald Trump deployed militarized federal agents to the progressive city, the numbers of protesters have swelled again into the thousands. While chaos has engulfed the streets and demonstrators chant “feds go home,” they’re also still calling for racial justice.

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights office says protesters in U.S. cities including Portland, Oregon _ and the journalists covering them _ must be able to take part in peaceful demonstrations without risking arbitrary arrest, detention, unnecessary use of force or other rights violations. She said reports of some peaceful demonstrators being detained by unidentified officers were a “worry” because they could lead to arbitrary detention and other rights violations. She said victims should have the right to a remedy and to seek an investigation into any rights violations.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Health officials say nine more people have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, the highest number of deaths reported in one day in the state since the pandemic began. The Oregon Health Authority said Friday the newly-reported deaths raised the state’s death toll to 282. The authority also reported 396 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to more than 16,100. Health officials also said Friday that an outbreak of 22 cases has been reported at Norris Blueberry Farm in Roseburg. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s expanded face-covering mandate for anyone 5 years or older also went into effect Friday.