Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker posted a win in his debut as Houston’s manager and the Astros, playing for the first time since their sign-stealing scandal rocked baseball, opened the season by beating the Seattle Mariners 8-2. Hoping to put a turbulent offseason behind them, the Astros started out with a victory at empty Minute Maid Park, the same place that was pulsating last October when they lost Game 7 of the World Series to Washington. The 71-year-old Baker took over after manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired after being suspended for a year for their roles in the cheating during Houston’s run to the 2017 World Series title and again in 2018.

UNDATED (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup tournament heads into the finals Sunday with its extensive precautions having held up in the face of rising COVID-19 cases nationwide. The NWSL was the first professional team sports league to return to play in the United States, holding its tournament in a bubble in Utah over the past month. The sixth-seeded Chicago Red Stars meet the No. 4 Houston Dash in the Challenge Cup final on Sunday. The game will be broadcast by CBS.

UNDATED (AP) — While some teams may have lost a step, the long NBA layoff because of the coronavirus has helped the Portland Trail Blazers. That’s because two key pieces of the team, Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins, are healthy and ready to play. Nurkic broke his leg last season and hadn’t played since. Collins injured his shoulder earlier this season. Nurkic and Collins will likely be in a starting lineup for the NBA re-start, along with that Carmelo Anthony and Portland’s solid backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer’s World Cup-style tournament nearly got derailed before it started with coronavirus outbreaks among two teams. Nashville and FC Dallas had to be pulled from the tournament. But the MLS bubble seems to be working since those initial problems. There have been only two other positive tests among players, coaches and staff. The league has also gone six consecutive testing cycles without a positive test. That has allowed the focus to be on the field with the knockout rounds of the tournament beginning this weekend.