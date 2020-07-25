AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Saturday, Jul. 25.

Monday, Jul. 27 1:00 PM Idaho Board of Correction meeting

Location: Idaho Department of Correction, 1299 N Orchard St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: https://www.idoc.idaho.gov/

Contacts: Cheryl Iseri, Idaho Department of Correction, ciseri@idoc.idaho.gov

——————–

Monday, Jul. 27 – Tuesday, Jul. 28 Idaho Travel Council meeting – Idaho Travel Council meeting. Agenda items include commerce, tourism, agency of record, and grant program updates, and review and discussion on the 2020 Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant applications

Location: SpringHill Suites by Marriott Island Park Yellowstone, Island Park, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Laurie McConnell, Idaho Department of Commerce Tourism Development, laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov , 1 208 287 0781

Join the Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89258511858 Meeting ID: 892 5851 1858 (253) 215-8782 or (346) 248-7799