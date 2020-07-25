Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

US eyes building nuclear power plants for moon and Mars

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. wants to build nuclear power plants that will work on the moon and Mars. The U.S. Department of Energy put out a request on Friday for ideas from the private sector on how to build what it calls a fission surface power system that could allow humans to live for long periods in harsh space environments. The Idaho National Laboratory, a nuclear research facility in eastern Idaho, the Energy Department and NASA will evaluate ideas for developing the reactor. The lab has been working on advanced reactors that can operate without water for cooling. Water-cooled nuclear reactors are the vast majority of reactors on Earth.

Rare outdoor ceremonies for new US citizens held in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho federal judge has held a pair of rare outdoor court proceedings to swear in new U.S. citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Idaho Press reports that U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale swore in 20 people last week and 37 people Thursday on a patio outside the James D. McClure U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building in Boise. Without the ceremonies, the people approved for citizenship would have to wait months to become U.S. citizens because in-person court gatherings have been halted to limit the spread of COVID-19. Clerk Steve Kenyon proposed the idea after seeing a photo of an outdoor proceeding during the Spanish flu pandemic.

Idaho restrictions to remain as coronavirus infections rise

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little says there are too many coronavirus infections, and Idaho will remain in the fourth and final stage of his plan to reopen during the pandemic for at least another two weeks. The Republican governor on Thursday also reemphasized his plan for state-local collaborations in dealing with the pandemic, allowing local leaders to determine restrictions. That continues letting the state’s seven health districts and local officials evaluate conditions in their areas and decide on restrictions with Little’s oversight. Little says local officials will best know how to respond. Johns Hopkins University says that through Wednesday, Idaho had 16,322 cases and 135 deaths.

As mask rules get tighter in U.S. West, opposition gets loud

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana county became the latest battleground in the debate over face masks after residents pushed back against stricter rules in a virtual face-off with local health officials. The scene in Gallatin County located near Yellowstone National Park echoed confrontations seen in other Western states. Local officials moved to impose new mask rules to fight rising infections, only to be met with defiance from those who say the Constitution shields them from the “medical tyranny” of health mandates. That didn’t keep health officials from approving measures that go further than a statewide rule handed down last week.

Critical habitat proposed for rare southwestern Idaho plant

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Environmental groups are reacting with mixed responses to a Trump administration plan to create critical habitat for a small, flowering plant found only in southwestern Idaho that was listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 2016. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday proposed protecting about 65 square miles for slickspot peppergrass. That’s about 30 square miles less than the agency proposed in 2014 for the plant that produces white flowers and can grow to 16 inches. The Western Watersheds Project criticized the decision as ignoring the problem posed by cattle grazing. The Center for Biological Diversity said the plant was finally getting additional protection.

Seattle officials uneasy as more US agents arrive in city

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. Custom and Border Patrol agents have been sent to Seattle to protect federal property and the city’s mayor says she has been told they won’t confront protesters like federal authorities have done in Portland, Oregon. Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press that the agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Special Response Team will be on standby in the Seattle area to help fellow federal law enforcement officials. The officials were not authorized to discuss the operation publicly and spoke to AP anonymously. The agents’ arrival comes after multiple Seattle businesses were vandalized during protests.