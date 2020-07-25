Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Feds use tear gas to try to disperse rowdy Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. agents again used tear gas to try to disperse a large crowd of protesters that remained Saturday morning outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, after multiple fireworks were shot towards the building and plumes of the gas lingered above. Thousands of people began gathering Friday night, the same day a U.S. judge denied Oregon’s request to restrict federal agents’ actions when they arrest people during the protests that have roiled the city and pitted local officials against the Trump administration. The federal agents, deployed by President Donald Trump to tamp down the unrest, have arrested dozens during nightly demonstrations against racial injustice that often turn violent.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND-MESSAGE

Black activists: Portland’s focus on feds only aids message

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Black leaders and protesters say the new focus on opposing federal intervention in Portland, Oregon, hasn’t distracted from their anti-racist message. Instead, the surge of attention has shined a spotlight on it. Crowds that came out in droves to protest police brutality and racism after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis had dwindled to a few dozen as the weeks went by. Since President Donald Trump deployed militarized federal agents to the progressive city, the numbers of protesters have swelled again into the thousands. While chaos has engulfed the streets and demonstrators chant “feds go home,” they’re also still calling for racial justice.

BC-UN-US-RACIAL INJUSTICE

UN: US protesters, journalists need their rights protected

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights office says protesters in U.S. cities including Portland, Oregon _ and the journalists covering them _ must be able to take part in peaceful demonstrations without risking arbitrary arrest, detention, unnecessary use of force or other rights violations. She said reports of some peaceful demonstrators being detained by unidentified officers were a “worry” because they could lead to arbitrary detention and other rights violations. She said victims should have the right to a remedy and to seek an investigation into any rights violations.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

9 more coronavirus deaths set new daily record in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Health officials say nine more people have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, the highest number of deaths reported in one day in the state since the pandemic began. The Oregon Health Authority said Friday the newly-reported deaths raised the state’s death toll to 282. The authority also reported 396 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to more than 16,100. Health officials also said Friday that an outbreak of 22 cases has been reported at Norris Blueberry Farm in Roseburg. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s expanded face-covering mandate for anyone 5 years or older also went into effect Friday.

RACIAL UNREST-PORTLAND-BIKE LANES

Portland to US: Protest barriers interfere with bike lanes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In its ongoing clash with federal authorities over the presence of U.S. agents on its streets, Portland has a new area of contention: bike lanes. The city Bureau of Transportation says fencing and concrete barriers around the downtown federal courthouse erected by federal authorities interferes with “one of the busiest bike routes in the United States.” The Hatfield Federal Courthouse is the scene of nightly standoffs between thousands of demonstrators and federal police. City officials issued a cease-and-desist order Thursday to the federal government, telling it to remove the barriers.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

Seattle officials uneasy as more US agents arrive in city

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. Custom and Border Patrol agents have been sent to Seattle to protect federal property and the city’s mayor says she has been told they won’t confront protesters like federal authorities have done in Portland, Oregon. Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press that the agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Special Response Team will be on standby in the Seattle area to help fellow federal law enforcement officials. The officials were not authorized to discuss the operation publicly and spoke to AP anonymously. The agents’ arrival comes after multiple Seattle businesses were vandalized during protests.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Huge Portland protest crowds, standoff with feds go on

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thousands have been protesting in Portland the same day a U.S. judge denied Oregon’s request to restrict federal agents’ actions when they arrest demonstrators in Portland. Crowds of people pressed shoulder to shoulder packed the streets late Friday chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “Feds go home” as they carried signs and marched to the courthouse. The judge said Friday that the state lacked standing to sue on behalf of protesters. The state attorney general calls the ramifications of the ruling “extremely troubling.” President Donald Trump deployed federal agents early this month to tamp down the unrest despite outcry from Democratic leaders in Oregon. It’s inflamed tensions and triggered a crisis over the limits of federal power.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Projections: Virus cases could reach 1,600 a day in August

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority’s latest coronavirus projections predict that, based on the current rate of cases, the state will have 1,600 new confirmed infections a day by mid-August. In a more “pessimistic” model, officials said if transmission increases by 10 percentage points from the current rates, there could be 2,300 new daily confirmed infections and 46 hospitalizations a day. In the month of July, Oregon has averaged about 315 cases a day. On Thursday officials reported 331 new cases and two deaths, raising the state’s total case count to 15,713. The death toll is 273.