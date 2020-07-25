Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Judge blocks Seattle law banning police use of pepper spray

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge late Friday blocked Seattle’s new law prohibiting police from using pepper spray, blast balls and similar weapons that was passed following confrontations with protesters. The Seattle Times reports that U.S. District Judge James Robart at an emergency hearing late Friday granted a request from the federal government to block the new law, which the Seattle City Council passed unanimously last month. The U.S. Department of Justice, citing Seattle’s longstanding police consent decree, argued that banning the use of crowd control weapons could actually lead to more police use of force, leaving them only with more deadly weapons.

Judge rejects legal challenges to Inslee’s emergency orders

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request for a preliminary injunction against Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency COVID-19 orders that had been brought by some Republican state lawmakers. The Seattle Times reports the legal challenge filed in May contended “the emergency has been contained” and that ongoing restrictions weren’t legally justified. In a court order dated Friday, Judge Benjamin Settle wrote that federal lawsuits against state officials are allowed in certain instances in which the state official has a connection with the enforcement of an allegedly unconstitutional act. Settle wrote, however, that Inslee’s lawyers persuasively argued that while the governor issues emergency orders other officials enforce those orders. There has been little enforcement of Inslee’s emergency orders.

Portland standoff with US agents ongoing after mayor gassed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The tense, ongoing standoff between U.S. government agents and protesters in Portland, Oregon has extended into yet another day after the city’s mayor was tear-gassed outside a federal courthouse during a raucous demonstration. Mayor Ted Wheeler and hundreds of others on Wednesday night objected to the presence of federal police sent by President Donald Trump, who called the demonstrators agitators and anarchists. Also, late Thursday a federal judge blocked federal agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at the ongoing Portland protests. The lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

AG sues U.S. Education Department over CARES Act funding

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington is the latest state to sue the U.S. Department of Education for the way it is distributing emergency funds from the CARES Act to schools. The Seattle Times reports on Thursday, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a motion in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington requesting that the court issue a preliminary injunction in the case. Ferguson argued the Education Department has created new rules that would require public school districts to share a larger portion of the money with private schools that operate within their borders. Ferguson says private schools generally enroll a much lower percentage of low-income students, and often have endowment funds, so their need is not as great.

Constantine pledges to close King County adult, youth jails

SEATTLE (AP) — In his taped State of the County address King County Executive Dow Constantine gave a few more details on his proposals to shut down the King County Correctional Center in Seattle and to shift the newly completed youth jail to other purposes. The Seattle Times reports Constantine said his budget later this year will propose a “phased closing” of the adult jail once the coronavirus pandemic ends, and he wants to remove all youth from detention at the new Children and Family Justice Center by 2025. The county does not intend to close its other adult jail, the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.

Suquamish Tribe to sue King County after wastewater spill

SEATTLE (AP) — Two years of sewage spills in Puget Sound have driven the Suquamish Tribe to threaten a lawsuit against King County for the violation of clean-water laws. The Seattle Times reports in a letter to King County officials this week, lawyers representing the tribe stated the tribe’s intent to sue within 60 days for violation of the Clean Water Act because of sewage spills from its West Point Treatment Plant in 2018 and 2019. In response to the tribe’s letter, the county’s Wastewater Treatment Division said King County has made major improvements to wastewater treatment facilities and operations in recent years, and is investing an additional $9 billion this decade in clean water and healthy habitat.

Town councilor faces backlash for anti-racist proclamation

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A council member in a small southwestern Washington town who introduced a proclamation “acknowledging and denouncing systemic and institutional racism” is facing calls for her resignation. The Columbian reports Yacolt Council member Amy Boget introduced the proclamation that was ultimately rejected during a meeting earlier this month. Council member Malita Moseley voted in favor, while council members Herb Noble, Marina Viray and Michelle Dawson opposed it. At a meeting Monday, Boget made a motion that the town council join the Clark County Council and civil rights organizations in a listening session on systemic racism. The council didn’t second Boget’s motion, and Dawson added her name to the list of those calling for her resignation.

Inslee shuts indoor service at bars, restricts indoor dining

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he is tightening restrictions throughout the state in restaurants and bars, for weddings and funerals, and at gyms in a further effort to stem a surge in COVID-19 cases. Starting next Thursday, indoor dining at restaurants will be limited to members of the same household and alcohol service must end at 10 p.m. Bars, taverns, breweries, wineries and distilleries must close all indoor service. Wedding ceremonies still will be allowed, while receptions will be prohibited. State Health Department Secretary John Wiesman also expanded the face covering mandate starting Saturday to include common spaces such as elevators and hallways in places such as university housing, hotels and nursing homes.

Judge: Seattle media must give protest images to police

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has ruled that five Seattle news outlets must comply with a subpoena and give the Seattle Police Department unpublished video and photos from a May 30 racial justice protest. The Seattle Times reports King County Superior Court Judge Nelson Lee sided with the Police Department in a Thursday hearing, ruling that its subpoena was enforceable. Lee found that the photos and video were critical for an investigation into the alleged arson of police vehicles and theft of police guns. Lee says the news organizations were not protected by a Washington state shield law that under many circumstances prevents authorities from obtaining reporters’ unpublished materials.

Judge: Seattle City Council’s ban on police devices stands

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that he will allow a recent ordinance approved by the Seattle City Council that bars police from using tear gas, pepper spray and other crowd control devices to go into effect on Sunday. But, KOMO-TV reports, U.S. District Judge James Robart reserved the right to reconsider the matter after attorneys involved in the case submit briefs arguing their case. Robart issued his ruling Wednesday evening, saying his ultimate ruling on the case would be guided by recommendations submitted by the Seattle Office of Police Accountability and the Seattle Office of Inspector General.