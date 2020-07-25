WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:Daily Game
3-8-2
(three, eight, two)Hit 5
03-05-24-32-37
(three, five, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000Keno
02-04-08-12-15-18-22-25-26-29-39-43-44-50-51-53-59-69-76-78
(two, four, eight, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-four, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-nine, seventy-six, seventy-eight)Lotto
09-24-31-35-38-43
(nine, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.2 millionMatch 4
08-12-15-23
(eight, twelve, fifteen, twenty-three)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 millionPowerball
05-21-36-61-62, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(five, twenty-one, thirty-six, sixty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $117 million