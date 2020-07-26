Greinke expected to start as Houston hosts Seattle

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Seattle Mariners (0-2, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (2-0, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

The Astros went 56-20 in division games in 2019. Houston batted .274 as a team last season and hit 288 total home runs.

The Mariners went 27-49 in division games in 2019. Seattle hit 239 total home runs with 521 total extra base hits last year.

INJURIES: Astros: Austin Pruitt: (undisclosed), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

Mariners: Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

