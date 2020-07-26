Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have traded disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks. New York parts ways with a talented player whose relationship with the franchise quickly deteriorated because of a contract dispute. The Jets received a massive haul in the stunning deal Saturday. They sent a 2022 fourth-round draft pick along with Adams to the Seahawks for a 2021 first-rounder, a 2022 first-rounder, a 2021 third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald — all pending physicals. The deal ended a contentious several months for Adams and the Jets.

HOUSTON (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. was solid in his return from Tommy John surgery, and Yuli Gurriel and George Springer homered to help the Houston Astros to a 7-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. McCullers yielded five hits and two runs with six strikeouts in six innings in his first game since the 2018 playoffs. He got double plays from his defense to get out of jams in the first two innings before settling in to get the win. The Astros have won 15 in a row against Seattle.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals in her first WNBA action since helping Seattle win the 2018 championship. She helped the Storm beat the New York Liberty 87-71 in the season opener for both teams. The game was played at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, because of the pandemic. Jewell Loyd scored 14 points for Seattle and Sue Bird — who also missed the 2019, season because of a knee injury — added 11 points and five assists. Layshia Clarendon led the Liberty with 20 points. Sabrina Ionescu had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in her WNBA debut.

HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker posted a win in his debut as Houston’s manager and the Astros, playing for the first time since their sign-stealing scandal rocked baseball, opened the season by beating the Seattle Mariners 8-2. Hoping to put a turbulent offseason behind them, the Astros started out with a victory at empty Minute Maid Park, the same place that was pulsating last October when they lost Game 7 of the World Series to Washington. The 71-year-old Baker took over after manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired after being suspended for a year for their roles in the cheating during Houston’s run to the 2017 World Series title and again in 2018.