Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Portland: Big protest crowds again over US agents’ presence

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thousands of people gathered in Portland, Oregon, for another night of protests Saturday as demonstrations over George Floyd’s killing and the presence of federal agents sent by President Donald Trump showed no signs of abating. Crowds marched to the city’s federal courthouse. Federal agents tossed teargas canisters at the crowd from over a fence surrounding the building. Some protesters threw a few of the canisters back. Others used power tools to try to cut the fence and were met with pepper spray. Protests have happened nightly in Portland for two months since Floyd’s death. Trump says he sent federal agents to halt the unrest but state and local officials say they are making the situation worse.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND-FEDS

For racial justice protests, US taps tactical border squads

WASHINGTON (AP) — They are the most highly trained members of the Border Patrol — agents who confront drug traffickers along the U.S.-Mexico border and track down dangerous fugitives in rugged terrain. One day this past week they were in a far different setting, a city park in Portland, Oregon, looking for two people suspected of throwing rocks and bottles at officers guarding the downtown federal courthouse. Beyond the debate over the federal response to protests in Portland, there is the question of whether the Department of Homeland Security, with its specialized national security focus, is the right agency for a job that is traditionally the responsibility of local police.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-PORTLAND-SPOTLIGHT

Portland struggles with liberal identity under nation’s gaze

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Images of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler getting tear-gassed alongside protesters made him an overnight standard-bearer for the movement against President Donald Trump’s use of federal agents to quell violence in U.S. cities. But for many Portland residents, the moment felt hypocritical. That’s because Wheeler is also head of the local police bureau, which used tear gas multiple times before federal agents arrived. The contradiction underscores Portland’s unfolding struggle with its identity under the nation’s gaze. Long hailed as one of the most progressive cities in the U.S., Portland is now being challenged in new ways as the nation grapples with racism.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

Police declare riot at Seattle protests, make arrests

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police declared a riot following large demonstrations in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood and deployed flash bangs and pepper spray to try to clear an area near where weeks earlier people had set up an “occupied protest zone” that stretched for several blocks. Via Twitter, police said they had made some arrests Saturday and were “investigating a possible explosive damage” to the walls of the city’s East Precinct police station. Authorities said rocks and bottles were thrown at officers. More than 40 people were arrested. Thousands of protesters had initially gathered peacefully near downtown Seattle on Saturday in a show of solidarity with fellow demonstrators in Portland, Oregon.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-POLICE-IN-SCHOOLS-

Fight for police-free schools has been years in the making

PHOENIX (AP) — The nationwide shift to eliminate officers from schools has been years in the making. The movement led by students who say they feel unsafe with police on campus got new momentum after George Floyd’s death stirred a national reckoning over racist policing. Black students are twice as likely to get arrested or referred to law enforcement as white students. Students of color are also more likely to attend a campus with a school resource officer. After years of protests, the school board in Madison, Wisconsin, joined cities like Minneapolis, Phoenix, Denver and Portland, Oregon, in ending school contracts with police.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

Police declare riot at Seattle protests, make arrests

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police declared a riot following large demonstrations in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood and deployed flash bangs and pepper spray to try to clear an area near where weeks earlier people had set up an “occupied protest zone” that stretched for several blocks. Via Twitter, police said they had made some arrests Saturday and were “investigating a possible explosive damage” to the walls of the city’s East Precinct police station. Authorities said rocks and bottles were thrown at officers. More than two dozen people were arrested. Thousands of protesters had initially gathered peacefully near downtown Seattle on Saturday in a show of solidarity with fellow demonstrators in Portland, Oregon.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Tear gas fired again; Portland protest standoff continues

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal agents again repeatedly fired tear gas to break up rowdy protests in Portland, Oregon, that continued into the early morning Saturday as demonstrations that have happened every night for two months showed no signs of letting up. Thousands of people gathered in front of the downtown federal courthouse beginning Friday evening. Authorities say six federal officers were injured and one person was arrested. Demonstrations have happened in Oregon’s largest city nightly since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis in May. President Donald Trump said he sent federal agents to Portland to halt the unrest but local officials say they are making the situation worse.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND-MESSAGE

Black activists: Portland’s focus on feds only aids message

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Black leaders and protesters say the new focus on opposing federal intervention in Portland, Oregon, hasn’t distracted from their anti-racist message. Instead, the surge of attention has shined a spotlight on it. Crowds that came out in droves to protest police brutality and racism after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis had dwindled to a few dozen as the weeks went by. Since President Donald Trump deployed militarized federal agents to the progressive city, the numbers of protesters have swelled again into the thousands. While chaos has engulfed the streets and demonstrators chant “feds go home,” they’re also still calling for racial justice.