WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:Daily Game
8-9-4
(eight, nine, four)Keno
01-03-06-08-13-21-31-33-44-49-51-59-62-64-69-74-75-76-79-80
(one, three, six, eight, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-nine, eighty)Match 4
01-07-12-19
(one, seven, twelve, nineteen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $126 million