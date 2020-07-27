BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:35 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — The mayors of six U.S. cities appealed Monday to Congress to make it illegal for the federal government to deploy militarized federal agents to cities that don’t want them, even as the Trump administration is considering sending more of them to Portland, Oregon. By Andrew Selsky and Aron Ranen. SENT: 550 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

FBN ON FOOTBALL MOVING PLAYERS

There’s more to the Jamal Adams departure from the Jets and landing in Seattle than a player forcing his way out of a situation he didn’t like. By Barry Wilner. SENT: 700 words.

FBN COMMISSIONER EXEMPT LIST

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar and Washington wide receiver Cody Latimer were put on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List on Monday while facing felony charges from offseason incidents. SENT: 400 words.

IN BRIEF

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Seattle bridge repair effort advances, bridge future unclear.

FATAL DRIVE CROWD: Teen arrested, accused of driving through crowd, killing 1, injuring others.

BICYCLIST KILLED: Bicyclist struck by car and killed in Woodinville.