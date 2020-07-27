Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, say a bag containing loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails was found at a park near where protests have erupted for two months following the death of George Floyd. Police shared a photo of the items in a tweet saying someone pointed out the bag to officers late Sunday. No further information is immediately released. The discovery comes hours after two people were arrested following reports a shot was fired in the same park where the bag was found. Police say a person believed to be the gunshot victim arrived later at a hospital via a private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries. It wasn’t clear if either incident was connected to the demonstrations.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — New Idaho GOP Chairman Tom Luna says Republicans in the state have an opportunity to unite by focusing more on what they have in common and less on their differences. Republicans elected Luna chairman at their state GOP convention in Nampa in June. Luna inherits a party with growing fractures, including disagreement over the state’s response to the coronavirus. Much of the animus has focused on Gov. Brad Little and state health officials but Luna tells the Idaho Statesman he thinks Little has done a “stellar job.” Luna says he plans more outreach for the party, especially among newcomers to the state.

BOSTON (AP) — Dozens of U.S. colleges are announcing plans to test students for the coronavirus this fall, but their strategies vary widely. Colby College in Maine plans to test all students every other day for two weeks and then twice a week. Harvard University will test students on campus three times a week. But some plan to test students only if they show symptoms or come into contact with a positive case, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Federal health officials discourage widespread testing on college campuses, but some researchers say it’s necessary to prevent outbreaks. Cornell and Yale university researchers say that without widespread testing, COVID-19 could be spread by infected students who don’t show symptoms.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal agents again repeatedly fired tear gas to break up rowdy protests in Portland, Oregon, that continued into the early morning Saturday as demonstrations that have happened every night for two months showed no signs of letting up. Thousands of people gathered in front of the downtown federal courthouse beginning Friday evening. Authorities say six federal officers were injured and one person was arrested. Demonstrations have happened in Oregon’s largest city nightly since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis in May. President Donald Trump said he sent federal agents to Portland to halt the unrest but local officials say they are making the situation worse.