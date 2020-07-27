Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The fence protecting the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon from nightly assault by protesters is a stark dividing line between two radically different world views. The thousands of demonstrators outside the black, wrought-iron fence and the dozens of federal agents hunkered down inside the besieged courthouse traverse the same endless hours of mayhem just feet apart from each other, but their experiences could not be more different. To the protesters, the men inside the courthouse are at best thoughtless political minions, at worst murderous henchmen. To the agents inside, the demonstrators that pack the downtown each night are violent anarchists, an angry sea of humanity bent on hurting — or even killing — federal agents trying to do their job.

PORTLAND, Ore (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, say a bag containing loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails was found late Sunday at a park near where protests have erupted for two months following the death of George Floyd. A shooting had been reported at the same park hours earlier. Two people were arrested and a person believed to be the gunshot victim had non-life threatening injuries. It wasn’t clear if either incident was connected to the demonstrations. Protesters again crowded the federal courthouse early Monday, shooting fireworks and banging on the fence surrounding the building. Federal agents deployed tear gas and declared an “unlawful assembly.”

ATLANTA (AP) — Protests took a violent turn in several U.S. cities over the weekend, with demonstrators squaring off against federal agents outside a courthouse in Portland, Oregon, and forcing police in Seattle to retreat into a station house. Vehicles were set ablaze Saturday night or early Sunday in California and Richmond, Virginia. And an armed protester was shot and killed during an anti-police violence protest in Austin, Texas, after police say he approached a car that that had driven through the demonstration and the driver shot him. Authorities say someone was shot and wounded in Aurora, Colorado, after a car drove through a protest there.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have declared a riot early Sunday in Portland, Oregon, where protesters breached a fence surrounding the city’s federal courthouse where U.S. agents have been stationed. Thousands of people had been gathered since Saturday as nightly demonstrations over George Floyd’s killing and the presence of the federal agents sent by President Donald Trump showed no signs of abating. Police say people downtown got violent early Sunday. Protesters were ordered to leave and tear gas was deployed to clear the area. Trump has said he sent federal agents to halt the unrest but state and local officials say they are making the situation worse.