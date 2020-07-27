Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, say a bag containing loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails was found late Sunday at a park near where protests have erupted for two months following the death of George Floyd. A shooting had been reported at the same park hours earlier. Two people were arrested and a person believed to be the gunshot victim had non-life threatening injuries. It wasn’t clear if either incident was connected to the demonstrations. Protesters again crowded the federal courthouse early Monday, shooting fireworks and banging on the fence surrounding the building. Federal agents deployed tear gas and declared an “unlawful assembly.”

ATLANTA (AP) — Protests took a violent turn in several U.S. cities over the weekend, with demonstrators squaring off against federal agents outside a courthouse in Portland, Oregon, and forcing police in Seattle to retreat into a station house. Vehicles were set ablaze Saturday night or early Sunday in California and Richmond, Virginia. And an armed protester was shot and killed during an anti-police violence protest in Austin, Texas, after police say he approached a car that that had driven through the demonstration and the driver shot him. Authorities say someone was shot and wounded in Aurora, Colorado, after a car drove through a protest there.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police have retreated to a precinct as a declared riot winded down in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood near where weeks earlier people had set up an “occupied protest zone” that stretched for several blocks. Video posted online showed officers file into the department’s East Precinct early Sunday. That’s the same building where police say a device exploded and caused damage to the building on Saturday. Police say 45 people were arrested during the protest and 21 officers were injured. Thousands of protesters had initially gathered peacefully near downtown Seattle on Saturday in a show of solidarity with fellow demonstrators in Portland, Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have declared a riot early Sunday in Portland, Oregon, where protesters breached a fence surrounding the city’s federal courthouse where U.S. agents have been stationed. Thousands of people had been gathered since Saturday as nightly demonstrations over George Floyd’s killing and the presence of the federal agents sent by President Donald Trump showed no signs of abating. Police say people downtown got violent early Sunday. Protesters were ordered to leave and tear gas was deployed to clear the area. Trump has said he sent federal agents to halt the unrest but state and local officials say they are making the situation worse.