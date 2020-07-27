Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Lewis hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the eighth inning to lift the Seattle Mariners over the Houston Astros 7-6, snapping a 15-game losing streak in the series. The Mariners trailed by 1 entering the eighth before Shed Long Jr.’s run-scoring single tied it at 5 with one out. Long stole second base with two outs before Lewis, who homered in the first two games, knocked a ball thrown by Chris Devenski into right field to score two and put the Mariners on top. Seattle went 1-18 against Houston last season and lost the first two games of this season to extend the skid.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks released veterans Branden Jackson and Joey Hunt, among nine players released by the team. Terminating the contract of Hunt will save Seattle about $2.2 million against the salary cap. But it was a bit of a surprising move after Hunt started eight games last season following a season-ending injury to Justin Britt. Seattle added B.J. Finney in free agency and reserve Ethan Pocic also has experience at center. Jackson appeared in 15 games last season for Seattle and had two sacks. He appeared in 36 games over three seasons for the Seahawks.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have traded disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks. New York parts ways with a talented player whose relationship with the franchise quickly deteriorated because of a contract dispute. The Jets received a massive haul in the stunning deal Saturday. They sent a 2022 fourth-round draft pick along with Adams to the Seahawks for a 2021 first-rounder, a 2022 first-rounder, a 2021 third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald — all pending physicals. The deal ended a contentious several months for Adams and the Jets.