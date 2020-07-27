James scheduled to start for Astros against Mariners

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Seattle Mariners (1-2, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (2-1, first in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Kendall Graveman (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Astros: Josh James (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

The Astros went 56-20 in division play in 2019. Houston pitchers had an ERA of 3.66 last year while striking out 10.3 hitters per game.

The Mariners went 27-49 in division games in 2019. Seattle pitchers had an ERA of 4.99 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.38.

INJURIES: Astros: Austin Pruitt: (undisclosed), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

Mariners: Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.