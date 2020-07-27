Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

On Portland’s streets: Anger, fear, and a fence that divides

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The fence protecting the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon from nightly assault by protesters is a stark dividing line between two radically different world views. The thousands of demonstrators outside the black, wrought-iron fence and the dozens of federal agents hunkered down inside the besieged courthouse traverse the same endless hours of mayhem just feet apart from each other, but their experiences could not be more different. To the protesters, the men inside the courthouse are at best thoughtless political minions, at worst murderous henchmen. To the agents inside, the demonstrators that pack the downtown each night are violent anarchists, an angry sea of humanity bent on hurting — or even killing — federal agents trying to do their job.

Portland police: Rifle magazines, Molotov cocktails found

PORTLAND, Ore (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, say a bag containing loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails was found late Sunday at a park near where protests have erupted for two months following the death of George Floyd. A shooting had been reported at the same park hours earlier. Two people were arrested and a person believed to be the gunshot victim had non-life threatening injuries. It wasn’t clear if either incident was connected to the demonstrations. Protesters again crowded the federal courthouse early Monday, shooting fireworks and banging on the fence surrounding the building. Federal agents deployed tear gas, declared an “unlawful assembly” and worked to clear the crowd.

Police and protesters clash in violent weekend across the US

ATLANTA (AP) — Protests took a violent turn in several U.S. cities over the weekend, with demonstrators squaring off against federal agents outside a courthouse in Portland, Oregon, and forcing police in Seattle to retreat into a station house. Vehicles were set ablaze Saturday night or early Sunday in California and Richmond, Virginia. And an armed protester was shot and killed during an anti-police violence protest in Austin, Texas, after police say he approached a car that that had driven through the demonstration and the driver shot him. Authorities say someone was shot and wounded in Aurora, Colorado, after a car drove through a protest there.

Portland protesters breach fence around federal courthouse

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have declared a riot early Sunday in Portland, Oregon, where protesters breached a fence surrounding the city’s federal courthouse where U.S. agents have been stationed. Thousands of people had been gathered since Saturday as nightly demonstrations over George Floyd’s killing and the presence of the federal agents sent by President Donald Trump showed no signs of abating. Police say people downtown got violent early Sunday. Protesters were ordered to leave and tear gas was deployed to clear the area. Trump has said he sent federal agents to halt the unrest but state and local officials say they are making the situation worse.

For racial justice protests, US taps tactical border squads

WASHINGTON (AP) — They are the most highly trained members of the Border Patrol — agents who confront drug traffickers along the U.S.-Mexico border and track down dangerous fugitives in rugged terrain. One day this past week they were in a far different setting, a city park in Portland, Oregon, looking for two people suspected of throwing rocks and bottles at officers guarding the downtown federal courthouse. Beyond the debate over the federal response to protests in Portland, there is the question of whether the Department of Homeland Security, with its specialized national security focus, is the right agency for a job that is traditionally the responsibility of local police.

Portland struggles with liberal identity under nation’s gaze

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Images of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler getting tear-gassed alongside protesters made him an overnight standard-bearer for the movement against President Donald Trump’s use of federal agents to quell violence in U.S. cities. But for many Portland residents, the moment felt hypocritical. That’s because Wheeler is also head of the local police bureau, which used tear gas multiple times before federal agents arrived. The contradiction underscores Portland’s unfolding struggle with its identity under the nation’s gaze. Long hailed as one of the most progressive cities in the U.S., Portland is now being challenged in new ways as the nation grapples with racism.

Police declare riot at Seattle protests, make arrests

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police have retreated to a precinct as a declared riot winded down in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood near where weeks earlier people had set up an “occupied protest zone” that stretched for several blocks. Video posted online showed officers file into the department’s East Precinct early Sunday. That’s the same building where police say a device exploded and caused damage to the building on Saturday. Police say 45 people were arrested during the protest and 21 officers were injured. Thousands of protesters had initially gathered peacefully near downtown Seattle on Saturday in a show of solidarity with fellow demonstrators in Portland, Oregon.

Fight for police-free schools has been years in the making

PHOENIX (AP) — The nationwide shift to eliminate officers from schools has been years in the making. The movement led by students who say they feel unsafe with police on campus got new momentum after George Floyd’s death stirred a national reckoning over racist policing. Black students are twice as likely to get arrested or referred to law enforcement as white students. Students of color are also more likely to attend a campus with a school resource officer. After years of protests, the school board in Madison, Wisconsin, joined cities like Minneapolis, Phoenix, Denver and Portland, Oregon, in ending school contracts with police.