Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

Portland police: Rifle magazines, Molotov cocktails found

PORTLAND, Ore (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, say a bag containing loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails was found late Sunday at a park near where protests have erupted for two months following the death of George Floyd. A shooting had been reported at the same park hours earlier. Two people were arrested and a person believed to be the gunshot victim had non-life threatening injuries. It wasn’t clear if either incident was connected to the demonstrations. Protesters again crowded the federal courthouse early Monday, shooting fireworks and banging on the fence surrounding the building. Federal agents deployed tear gas, declared an “unlawful assembly” and worked to clear the crowd.

Police and protesters clash in violent weekend across the US

ATLANTA (AP) — Protests took a violent turn in several U.S. cities over the weekend, with demonstrators squaring off against federal agents outside a courthouse in Portland, Oregon, and forcing police in Seattle to retreat into a station house. Vehicles were set ablaze Saturday night or early Sunday in California and Richmond, Virginia. And an armed protester was shot and killed during an anti-police violence protest in Austin, Texas, after police say he approached a car that that had driven through the demonstration and the driver shot him. Authorities say someone was shot and wounded in Aurora, Colorado, after a car drove through a protest there.

Police declare riot at Seattle protests, make arrests

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police have retreated to a precinct as a declared riot winded down in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood near where weeks earlier people had set up an “occupied protest zone” that stretched for several blocks. Video posted online showed officers file into the department’s East Precinct early Sunday. That’s the same building where police say a device exploded and caused damage to the building on Saturday. Police say 45 people were arrested during the protest and 21 officers were injured. Thousands of protesters had initially gathered peacefully near downtown Seattle on Saturday in a show of solidarity with fellow demonstrators in Portland, Oregon.

Portland protesters breach fence around federal courthouse

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have declared a riot early Sunday in Portland, Oregon, where protesters breached a fence surrounding the city’s federal courthouse where U.S. agents have been stationed. Thousands of people had been gathered since Saturday as nightly demonstrations over George Floyd’s killing and the presence of the federal agents sent by President Donald Trump showed no signs of abating. Police say people downtown got violent early Sunday. Protesters were ordered to leave and tear gas was deployed to clear the area. Trump has said he sent federal agents to halt the unrest but state and local officials say they are making the situation worse.

Portland struggles with liberal identity under nation’s gaze

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Images of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler getting tear-gassed alongside protesters made him an overnight standard-bearer for the movement against President Donald Trump’s use of federal agents to quell violence in U.S. cities. But for many Portland residents, the moment felt hypocritical. That’s because Wheeler is also head of the local police bureau, which used tear gas multiple times before federal agents arrived. The contradiction underscores Portland’s unfolding struggle with its identity under the nation’s gaze. Long hailed as one of the most progressive cities in the U.S., Portland is now being challenged in new ways as the nation grapples with racism.

Man who killed 35-year-old man sentenced to over 27 years

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — A man has been sentenced for the murder of a 35-year-old man last year in Walla Walla. The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports Colby Hedman was sentenced this week to 27 ½ years in prison for the premeditated murder last July of Whitman College employee Kyle Martz. Hedman pleaded guilty in May to first-degree murder. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to dismiss a charge of vehicle theft charge. Hedman told police he struck Martz with an ax multiple times at Martz’s house before stealing his car and fleeing to Oregon, where he was arrested near Baker City after trying to elude police the same day.

Judge rejects legal challenges to Inslee’s emergency orders

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request for a preliminary injunction against Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency COVID-19 orders that had been brought by some Republican state lawmakers. The Seattle Times reports the legal challenge filed in May contended “the emergency has been contained” and that ongoing restrictions weren’t legally justified. In a court order dated Friday, Judge Benjamin Settle wrote that federal lawsuits against state officials are allowed in certain instances in which the state official has a connection with the enforcement of an allegedly unconstitutional act. Settle wrote, however, that Inslee’s lawyers persuasively argued that while the governor issues emergency orders other officials enforce those orders. There has been little enforcement of Inslee’s emergency orders.

AG sues U.S. Education Department over CARES Act funding

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington is the latest state to sue the U.S. Department of Education for the way it is distributing emergency funds from the CARES Act to schools. The Seattle Times reports on Thursday, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a motion in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington requesting that the court issue a preliminary injunction in the case. Ferguson argued the Education Department has created new rules that would require public school districts to share a larger portion of the money with private schools that operate within their borders. Ferguson says private schools generally enroll a much lower percentage of low-income students, and often have endowment funds, so their need is not as great.

Constantine pledges to close King County adult, youth jails

SEATTLE (AP) — In his taped State of the County address King County Executive Dow Constantine gave a few more details on his proposals to shut down the King County Correctional Center in Seattle and to shift the newly completed youth jail to other purposes. The Seattle Times reports Constantine said his budget later this year will propose a “phased closing” of the adult jail once the coronavirus pandemic ends, and he wants to remove all youth from detention at the new Children and Family Justice Center by 2025. The county does not intend to close its other adult jail, the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.

Suquamish Tribe to sue King County after wastewater spill

SEATTLE (AP) — Two years of sewage spills in Puget Sound have driven the Suquamish Tribe to threaten a lawsuit against King County for the violation of clean-water laws. The Seattle Times reports in a letter to King County officials this week, lawyers representing the tribe stated the tribe’s intent to sue within 60 days for violation of the Clean Water Act because of sewage spills from its West Point Treatment Plant in 2018 and 2019. In response to the tribe’s letter, the county’s Wastewater Treatment Division said King County has made major improvements to wastewater treatment facilities and operations in recent years, and is investing an additional $9 billion this decade in clean water and healthy habitat.