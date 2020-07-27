Oregon Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 27 11:30 AM – Media availability with Multnomah County Health Officer Dr Jennifer Vines to discuss regional disease trends

Weblinks: http://multco.us

Contacts: Kate Willson, Multnomah County, kate.willson@multco.us, 1 503 410 4524

Zoom: https://multco-us.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUode-pqTkrG9GoaM-jW5_2Y2z15–5n6QX

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jul. 27 2:30 PM POLITICO Playbook virtual event with Oregon AG Ellen Rosenblum – POLITICO Playbook virtual event with Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, who has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration alleging that federal agents are arresting protesters without probable cause, taking them in unmarked cars and using excessive force, allegations which have been disputed by federal authorties

Weblinks: https://politicoplaybook727.splashthat.com, https://twitter.com/POLITICOEvents, #AskPOLITICO

Contacts: POLITICO Events, politicolive@politico.com

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jul. 28 4:00 PM Dem Rep. Earl Blumenauer hosts virtual town hall with Dem Rep. Ayanna Pressley – Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer hosts virtual conversation with Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty to discuss issues including police brutality, federal agents in Portland, racial inequality, and the threat of coronavirus (COVID-19)

Weblinks: http://blumenauer.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repblumenauer

Contacts: Office of Rep. Earl Blumenauer, 1 202 225 4811

You can watch the conversation here: https://youtu.be/hpvhpC_Z358