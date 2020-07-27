Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — The mayors of six U.S. cities appealed Monday to Congress to make it illegal for the federal government to deploy militarized federal agents to cities that don’t want them, even as the Trump administration is considering sending more of them to Portland, Oregon. By Andrew Selsky and Aron Ranen. SENT: 550 words. With AP photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND BOTH SIDES of FENCE

PORTLAND, Ore. — The fence protecting the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon from nightly assault by protesters is a stark dividing line between two radically different world views. The thousands of demonstrators outside the black, wrought-iron fence and the dozens of federal agents hunkered down inside the besieged courthouse traverse the same endless hours of mayhem just feet apart from each other, but their experiences could not be more different. By Mike Balsalmo and Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 2770 words. With AP photos. With Abridged version.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OUTDOOR CROWDS

SALEM, Ore. — In the quest to escape amid the coronavirus pandemic, people are flooding Oregon’s beaches, forests and mountains in unprecedented numbers, state and federal officials said. SENT: 300 words.

SPORTS

BKN NBA RESTART DEPTH FACTOR

NBA teams recognize that bench strength will likely be more of a factor than usual during this pandemic-delayed title chase in which a positive coronavirus test could sideline an elite player at any moment. SENT: 790 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF:

FATAL DRIVE CROWD: Teen arrested, accused of driving through crowd, killing 1, injuring others.

