BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 4:25 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Trump administration has started talks with the Oregon governor’s office and indicated that it would begin to draw down the presence of federal agents sent to quell two months of chaotic protests in Portland if the state stepped up its own enforcement, a senior White House official said Tuesday. By Gillian Flaccus, Andrew Selsky and Jonathan Lemire. SENT: 1,000 words. With AP photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE SEATTLE

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Tuesday she had received confirmation that U.S. agents had left the area after being sent to Seattle last week to protect federal buildings amid lingering unrest over the police killing of George Floyd. By Lisa Baumann. SENT: 350 words.

WOLF KILLED

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has killed one of the three members of an endangered wolf pack in the northeastern corner of the state in an attempt to reduce the pack’s attacks on cattle. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 450 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK CONGRESS JOBLESS AID

A Republican proposal to slash the $600 weekly benefit boost for those left jobless because of the coronavirus shutdown could result in weeks or even months of delayed payments in some states. SENT: 880 words. With AP photos.

OREGON STANDOFF SHOOTING LAWSUIT

PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal judge says a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the fatal shooting of a man who helped lead the armed occupation of an Oregon wildlife refuge can proceed against Oregon State Police, but allegations against other federal, state and local government entities should be tossed. SENT: 350 words.

STARBUCKS RESULTS

Starbucks’ revenue shrank 38% in its most recent quarter but the coffee giant says it’s recovering faster than expected as its stores reopen from coronavirus lockdowns. SENT: 520 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

BBO NO TOUCHING IN BASEBALL

From players ignoring prohibitions on handshakes, high-fives and hugs, to some sitting noticeably closer than six feet apart in dugouts during games, the recently launched baseball season has provided ample evidence old habits are hard to shake, even when the changes are meant to mitigate the risk of spreading the coronavirus. SENT: 810 words. With AP photos.

BKL AROUND THE NBA

Sylvia Fowles is poised for yet another WNBA milestone. SENT: 1020 words.

IN BRIEF

DNR BURN BAN: Hot, dry conditions prompt statewide burn ban on DNR land.

SALES TAX BUS SERVICE: Sales tax for bus service will go to Seattle November ballot.

DRUG ARREST: Police arrest Lynnwood couple; find $19M worth of fentanyl.

MURDER REDUCED CHARGE: Woman accused of killing boyfriend pleads to lesser charge.

FATAL SHOOTING FEDERAL WAY: Teen killed, 3 injured in Federal Way shooting.