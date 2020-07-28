Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Activists who won a U.S. court order restricting the Seattle Police Department’s use of chemical weapons for crowd control say the department should be held in contempt of court for violating it in a “vengeful outburst” over the weekend. In June, U.S. District Judge Richard Jones forbid Seattle police from using chemical irritants or projectiles of any kind against people demonstrating peacefully. But in a motion filed Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington and other groups said that on Saturday, the department shot pepper spray and blast balls indiscriminately into a crowd after a small number of protesters engaged in property destruction. Seattle police had declared the demonstration a riot.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A top official says federal militarized officers will remain in Portland, Oregon, until attacks on the U.S. courthouse cease. The mayors of six U.S. cities are appealing to Congress to make it illegal for the U.S. government to deploy militarized agents to cities that don’t want them. The mayors of Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Kansas City, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Washington wrote to leaders of the U.S. House and Senate pushing for limits on agent deployments. Early Monday, U.S. agents repeatedly fired what appeared to be tear gas, flash bangs and pepper balls at protesters.

SEATTLE (AP) — Scientists say an orca who raised worldwide concern when she carried her dead calf for 17 days and more than 1,000 miles almost two years ago is pregnant. The Seattle Times reports Southall Environmental Associates scientist John Durban and marine mammal research director for the nonprofit SR3 Holly Fearnbach recently finished recording drone images of the endangered southern residents and discovered pregnancies amid the J, K and L pods. Pregnancies are not unusual but Tahlequah’s pregnancy carries special meaning for a region that grieved the death of her calf along with her. The southern residents are struggling to survive, and most pregnancies are not successful.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — After a judge sentenced a woman convicted of sexually abusing a girl for years to less than half the recommended prison time, a Washington prosecutor has requested the judge vacate the conviction, recuse herself from the case and send it to another judge for re-sentencing. The Bellingham Herald reports the motion claims the judge wrongfully considered Kristi Lynn Johnston’s own history as a victim of sexual abuse in her sentencing decision. The judge says the facts of that case are relevant. Whatcom County Prosecutor Erik Sigmar recommended five years in prison. Judge Lee Grochmal sentenced Johnston to just two years and five months in prison.