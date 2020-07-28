Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Mayors want US agents blocked from Portland, other cities

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayors of six U.S. cities are appealing to Congress to make it illegal for the U.S. government to deploy militarized agents to cities that don’t want them. The mayors of Portland, Oregon, Seattle, Chicago, Kansas City, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Washington wrote to leaders of the U.S. House and Senate pushing for limits on agent deployments. The move came Monday as a top official said federal militarized officers would remain in Portland until attacks on the U.S. courthouse cease. Early Monday, U.S. agents repeatedly fired what appeared to be tear gas, flash bangs and pepper balls at protester

Protesters sue Trump administration over Portland tactics

SEATTLE (AP) — Protesters have sued the Trump administration to rein in what they describe as an out-of-control response by federal agents to demonstrations in Portland. The nonprofit Protect Democracy filed the lawsuit Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C., on behalf of several individual protesters as well as the anti-racist organization Don’t Shoot Portland and Wall of Moms, a group of mothers who have sought to place themselves between protesters and police. The complaint argues that while federal law allows federal officials to protect federal property, the heavily militarized agents who have responded in Portland have gone far beyond simply protecting property. Federal authorities say the agents have been responding to criminal attacks.

On Portland’s streets: Anger, fear, and a fence that divides

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The fence protecting the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon from nightly assault by protesters is a stark dividing line between two radically different world views. The thousands of demonstrators outside the black, wrought-iron fence and the dozens of federal agents hunkered down inside the besieged courthouse traverse the same endless hours of mayhem just feet apart from each other, but their experiences could not be more different. To the protesters, the men inside the courthouse are at best thoughtless political minions, at worst murderous henchmen. To the agents inside, the demonstrators that pack the downtown each night are violent anarchists, an angry sea of humanity bent on hurting — or even killing — federal agents trying to do their job.

Barr to condemn rioting at much-anticipated House hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr is defending the aggressive federal law enforcement response to civil unrest in America. He’ll say in his opening statement at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday that “violent rioters and anarchists have hijacked legitimate protests” ostensibly linked to George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police. Barr will say that the violence in Portland, Oregon, and other cities is disconnected from the death of Floyd, which he describes as a “horrible” event that prompted a necessary national reckoning on the relationship between Black men and law enforcement.

Seeking COVID-19 escape, people crowding Oregon outdoors

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State and federal officials say in the quest to escape amid the coronavirus pandemic, people are flooding Oregon’s beaches, forests and mountains in unprecedented numbers. The Statesman Journal reports that’s brought a spike in accidents, garbage and bear activity in recreation areas. Oregon Parks and Recreation Department spokesman Chris Havel says they’re seeing a level of use well beyond a normal year especially on the Oregon Coast and west of the Cascades. Rangers say more people outdoors is a generally a good thing especially because the virus doesn’t spread as effectively outdoors. Havel says the best way to help during unprecedented times is to come early, choose less crowded places and pack out all trash.

Man indicted in fatal shooting of 3 people in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man was indicted Monday in the July 17 shooting deaths of three people in Northeast Portland. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 58-year-old Brett Pruett faces murder charges in the killings of Tashia Cobb, Elmer Hughes III, and Lawrence Murphy, according to court records. Prosecutors say Pruett broke into a house in the Northeast part of the city, where he used a gun to kill Murphy. Court documents say Pruett killed Cobb and Hughes during the same “criminal episode.” Murphy lived across the street from Pruett’s listed address in 2019, according to state records. Pruett remains in jail without bail. It wasn’t immediately known if Pruett has a lawyer to comment on the case.

Teen arrested, accused of driving through crowd, killing 1

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a teenager drove through a crowd in a rural area northwest of Portland, killing one person and seriously injuring three others. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash at the Hunt Creek Rock Pit near Highway 30, at around 4 a.m. Saturday. Lt. Matt Armstrong says a group of people were gathered at the rock pit and that a boy drove his vehicle through a crowd there before driving away from the area. Deputies said Robert Betschart, of Rainier, Oregon, died from his injuries. The juvenile teen was arrested on murder and other charges and is being held at the Cowlitz County Detention Facility.

Police and protesters clash in violent weekend across the US

ATLANTA (AP) — Protests took a violent turn in several U.S. cities over the weekend, with demonstrators squaring off against federal agents outside a courthouse in Portland, Oregon, and forcing police in Seattle to retreat into a station house. Vehicles were set ablaze Saturday night or early Sunday in California and Richmond, Virginia. And an armed protester was shot and killed during an anti-police violence protest in Austin, Texas, after police say he approached a car that that had driven through the demonstration and the driver shot him. Authorities say someone was shot and wounded in Aurora, Colorado, after a car drove through a protest there.