Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

Activists want Seattle police held in contempt

SEATTLE (AP) — Activists who won a U.S. court order restricting the Seattle Police Department’s use of chemical weapons for crowd control say the department should be held in contempt of court for violating it in a “vengeful outburst” over the weekend. In June, U.S. District Judge Richard Jones forbid Seattle police from using chemical irritants or projectiles of any kind against people demonstrating peacefully. But in a motion filed Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington and other groups said that on Saturday, the department shot pepper spray and blast balls indiscriminately into a crowd after a small number of protesters engaged in property destruction. Seattle police had declared the demonstration a riot.

US attorney: Feds will stay in Portland until attacks end

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A top official says federal militarized officers will remain in Portland, Oregon, until attacks on the U.S. courthouse cease. The mayors of six U.S. cities are appealing to Congress to make it illegal for the U.S. government to deploy militarized agents to cities that don’t want them. The mayors of Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Kansas City, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Washington wrote to leaders of the U.S. House and Senate pushing for limits on agent deployments. Early Monday, U.S. agents repeatedly fired what appeared to be tear gas, flash bangs and pepper balls at protesters.

Orca who carried her dead calf for 1,000 miles is pregnant

SEATTLE (AP) — Scientists say an orca who raised worldwide concern when she carried her dead calf for 17 days and more than 1,000 miles almost two years ago is pregnant. The Seattle Times reports Southall Environmental Associates scientist John Durban and marine mammal research director for the nonprofit SR3 Holly Fearnbach recently finished recording drone images of the endangered southern residents and discovered pregnancies amid the J, K and L pods. Pregnancies are not unusual but Tahlequah’s pregnancy carries special meaning for a region that grieved the death of her calf along with her. The southern residents are struggling to survive, and most pregnancies are not successful.

Washington prosecutor asks to recuse judge in sex abuse case

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — After a judge sentenced a woman convicted of sexually abusing a girl for years to less than half the recommended prison time, a Washington prosecutor has requested the judge vacate the conviction, recuse herself from the case and send it to another judge for re-sentencing. The Bellingham Herald reports the motion claims the judge wrongfully considered Kristi Lynn Johnston’s own history as a victim of sexual abuse in her sentencing decision. The judge says the facts of that case are relevant. Whatcom County Prosecutor Erik Sigmar recommended five years in prison. Judge Lee Grochmal sentenced Johnston to just two years and five months in prison.

Teen arrested, accused of driving through crowd, killing 1

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a teenager drove through a crowd in a rural area northwest of Portland, killing one person and seriously injuring three others. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash at the Hunt Creek Rock Pit near Highway 30, at around 4 a.m. Saturday. Lt. Matt Armstrong says a group of people were gathered at the rock pit and that a boy drove his vehicle through a crowd there before driving away from the area. Deputies said Robert Betschart, of Rainier, Oregon, died from his injuries. The juvenile teen was arrested on murder and other charges and is being held at the Cowlitz County Detention Facility.

House approves bill to create Latino museum on National Mall

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed a bill to establish a Smithsonian museum for American Latinos that would showcase Latino history, art and culture. The bill was approved Monday by a voice vote and now goes to the Senate, where it has bipartisan support. The Congressional Hispanic Caucus hailed the bill’s passage, noting that a museum honoring Latinos has been under consideration for more than 15 years. The Texas Democrat who chairs the group, congressman Joaquin Castro, says the story of Latinos “is an American story, and our history is a central thread in the history of our nation.”

Bicyclist struck by car and killed in Woodinville

WOODINVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Officials say a bicyclist was struck by a car and killed in Woodinville. Deputies and medics responded to the scene at about 10 a.m. Monday after receiving reports of a serious crash. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was immediately available about the victim. The circumstances leading up to the collision are under investigation by the King County Sheriff’s Office

Seattle bridge repair effort advances, bridge future unclear

SEATTLE (AP) — Workers have managed to attach two large platforms to the underside of a damaged Seattle commuter bridge. But officials still don’t know whether the repairs they are set to start will permanently fix the bridge or not. The West Seattle Bridge that links the West Seattle neighborhood with the rest of the city has been closed since March after officials said cracks in its underside grew. The bridge may need to be replaced. KOMO-TV reports the platforms were erected to allow crews to begin stabilization work. Officials are expected to decide by October whether to repair or replace the bridge.

Police and protesters clash in violent weekend across the US

ATLANTA (AP) — Protests took a violent turn in several U.S. cities over the weekend, with demonstrators squaring off against federal agents outside a courthouse in Portland, Oregon, and forcing police in Seattle to retreat into a station house. Vehicles were set ablaze Saturday night or early Sunday in California and Richmond, Virginia. And an armed protester was shot and killed during an anti-police violence protest in Austin, Texas, after police say he approached a car that that had driven through the demonstration and the driver shot him. Authorities say someone was shot and wounded in Aurora, Colorado, after a car drove through a protest there.

Police declare riot at Seattle protests, make arrests

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police have retreated to a precinct as a declared riot winded down in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood near where weeks earlier people had set up an “occupied protest zone” that stretched for several blocks. Video posted online showed officers file into the department’s East Precinct early Sunday. That’s the same building where police say a device exploded and caused damage to the building on Saturday. Police say 45 people were arrested during the protest and 21 officers were injured. Thousands of protesters had initially gathered peacefully near downtown Seattle on Saturday in a show of solidarity with fellow demonstrators in Portland, Oregon.