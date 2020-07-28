AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 28.

——————–

Tuesday, Jul. 28 1:30 PM Oregon Gov. Brown discusses coronavirus health and safety metrics for school districts – Oregon Governor Kate Brown discusses new coronavirus (COVID-19) health and safety metrics for school districts, via virtual press availability with Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill, Oregon Early Learning Division Director Miriam Calderon, and Oregon Health Authority Dr Dean Sidelinger

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Nikki Fisher, State of Oregon

Members of the media must RSVP for call-in information by emailing our office at Governors.Press@oregon.gov.

——————–

Tuesday, Jul. 28 4:00 PM Dem Rep. Earl Blumenauer hosts virtual town hall with Dem Rep. Ayanna Pressley – Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer hosts virtual conversation with Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty to discuss issues including police brutality, federal agents in Portland, racial inequality, and the threat of coronavirus (COVID-19)

Weblinks: http://blumenauer.house.gov

Contacts: Office of Rep. Earl Blumenauer

You can watch the conversation here: https://youtu.be/hpvhpC_Z358

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 30 2:00 PM GOP Rep. Gren Walden speaks at launch of BPC Energy Project Farm and Forest Carbon Solutions Initiative – ‘Building a Bipartisan Agenda for Farm and Forest Carbon Solutions’ Bipartisan Policy Center online discussion to launch the BPC Energy Project Farm and Forest Carbon Solutions Initiative and release their new policy options synthesis report. Includes keynote from Republican Rep. Greg Walden, with other speakers including BPC Farm and Forest Initiative Director Robert Bonnie, California Secretary of Agriculture Karen Ross, and National Alliance of Forest Owners President and CEO Dave Tenny

Weblinks: http://www.bipartisanpolicy.org

Contacts: BPC events

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 30 – Sunday, Aug. 02 CANCELED: Pickathon music festival – CANCELED: Pickathon, annual music festival * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Happy Valley, OR

Weblinks: https://pickathon.com/

Contacts: Pickathon

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 30 – Sunday, Aug. 02 CANCELED: Zimfest 2020 – CANCELED: Zimfest 2020, annual celebration of Zimbabwean music and culture * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Monmouth, OR

Weblinks: http://zimfest.org/

Contacts: Zimfest