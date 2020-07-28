Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 4:30 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Trump administration has started talks with the Oregon governor’s office and indicated that it would begin to draw down the presence of federal agents sent to quell two months of chaotic protests in Portland if the state stepped up its own enforcement, a senior White House official said Tuesday. By Gillian Flaccus, Andrew Selsky and Jonathan Lemire. SENT: 1,000 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SCHOOL METRICS

SALEM, Ore. — Under new COVID-19 metrics released Tuesday, students in most Oregon counties may not be able to return to their classrooms this fall, officials said. By Sara Cline. SENT: 570 words.

ATTORNEY GENERAL CONGRESS

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr defended the aggressive federal law enforcement response to civil unrest in America as he testified for the first time before the House Judiciary Committee, pushing back against angry, skeptical Democrats who said President Donald Trump’s administration is unconstitutionally suppressing dissent. SENT: 1020 words. With AP photos, video.

OREGON STANDOFF SHOOTING LAWSUIT

PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal judge says a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the fatal shooting of a man who helped lead the armed occupation of an Oregon wildlife refuge can proceed against Oregon State Police, but allegations against other federal, state and local government entities should be tossed. SENT: 350 words.

CALIFORNIA INDIAN LAND RETURNED

BIG SUR, Calif. — A Native American tribe has reclaimed a small part of ancestral lands on California’s scenic Big Sur coast that were lost to Spanish colonial settlement nearly 250 years ago. SENT: 360 words. With AP photos.

WOLF KILLED

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has killed one of the three members of an endangered wolf pack in the northeastern corner of the state in an attempt to reduce the pack’s attacks on cattle. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 450 words.

IN BRIEF:

NIKE ARIZONA FACTORY: Nike drops plans for manufacturing plant near Phoenix.

BIAS CRIME: Man faces bias charge in confrontation with delivery driver.

TEAR GAS SETTLEMENT: Resident settles with Portland over tear gas in apartment.

COUGHING SUSPECT-COVID-19: Tigard police say man with COVID-19 coughed, spit on police.

The AP-Portland, Ore.