Washington Daybook

Tuesday, Jul. 28 12:00 PM SEA Airport leadership provide updates on coronavirus measures – Seattle-Tacoma International Airport leadership provide updates on airport coronavirus (COVID-19) measures, including facial covering requirement, temperature screening equipment and proof of concept tests

Tuesday, Jul. 28 1:00 PM King County holds event to distribute free face coverings

Location: Shoreline District Court Facility, 18050 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline, WA

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Jul. 28 2:00 PM Starbucks Corp: Q3 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Wednesday, Jul. 29 3:00 PM Dem Sen. Maria Cantwell speaks at RFF webinar on America’s public lands – ‘The Future of America’s Public Lands and the Outdoor Recreation Economy’ Resources for the Future webinar, with Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell discussing the implications of the Great American Outdoors Act and the future of public lands and the outdoor recreation economy in the U.S.

Wednesday, Jul. 29 – Friday, Jul. 31 National Lieutenant Governors Association Annual Meeting

Location: The Westin Seattle, 1900 5th Ave, Seattle, WA

Thursday, Jul. 30 2020 Census takers begin following up with households that have not responded – 2020 Census takers begin follow-up interviews with households that have not yet responded in areas managed by the Aurora, Colorado North, and Denver, CO, Danbury, CT, Honolulu, HI, Chicago Central, Chicago Far Southwest, Chicago South, Cook County Northwest, Cook County South, Dekalb, Oswego, Peoria, and Skokie, IL, Indianapolis and Lake County, IN, Quincy, Waltham, and Worcester, MA, Hanover, Hagerstown, and Towson, MD, Bismarck, ND, Trenton, NJ, Buffalo, NY, Mansfield, OH, Cranberry Township and Harrisburg, PA, Guaynabo, Caguas, and Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, Everett, Olympia, and Seattle, WA, and Green Bay, WI, offices

Thursday, Jul. 30 2:30 PM Amazon.com: Q2 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Thursday, Jul. 30 4:30 PM Expedia Group Inc: Q2 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Thursday, Jul. 30 Expedia Group Inc: Q2 2020 Results

