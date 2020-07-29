Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A senior White House official says the Trump administration has started talks with the Oregon governor’s office and indicated that it would begin to draw down the presence of federal agents in Portland if the state steps up its own enforcement. The senior administration official stressed to The Associated Press that the talks with the office of Democratic Gov. Kate Brown are in the early stages and there’s no agreement. Just a day earlier, the administration was weighing whether to send in more agents. Trump on Tuesday called the protesters “anarchist agitators.” Brown didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officials say under new COVID-19 metrics, students in most Oregon counties may not be able to return to their classrooms this fall. Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday said in order to start any form of in-person learning, counties must have fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 population over a span of seven days for three weeks in a row. In addition, the county and state must have a positivity rate of 5% or less over seven days. State epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger said at a press conference Tuesday that currently, Oregon is not where it needs to be to safely reopen. In the past week, case rates across Oregon were about 50 per 100,000 people, and the state’s test positivity is approaching 5%.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge says a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the fatal shooting of a man who helped lead the armed occupation of an Oregon wildlife refuge can proceed against Oregon State Police, but allegations against other federal, state and local government entities should be tossed. U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Sullivan recommended that allegations against the FBI, federal Bureau of Land Management, Oregon’s governor and Harney County should be thrown out of the lawsuit brought by the man’s wife. The Oregonian reports a federal district judge now must decide whether to accept, reject or modify Sullivan’s recommendation.

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — A Native American tribe has reclaimed a small part of ancestral lands on California’s Big Sur coast that were lost to Spanish colonial settlement nearly 250 years ago. The Mercury News reports the Esselen Tribe of Monterey County closed escrow on 1,199 acres about 5 miles inland from the ocean that was part of a $4.5 million deal involving the state and the Western Rivers Conservancy. It marks the first restoration of any lands to the tribe, which lost 90% of its approximately 1,000 members to disease and other causes by the early 1800s. The land encompasses old-growth redwoods, oak woodlands, meadows and endangered steelhead trout.