Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says she has received confirmation that U.S. agents sent to Seattle last week to protect federal buildings amid lingering unrest over the police killing of George Floyd have left the area. Durkan, Gov. Jay Inslee and other local leaders said in a joint news release Tuesday that the Department of Homeland Security’s Border Patrol Tactical Unit had demobilized. Durkan, Inslee and others had expressed concerns over the deployment of federal forces to Washington state without consulting or seeking consent from local officials. Protesters over the weekend remained near a Seattle police precinct and the police chief said she didn’t see any U.S. agents.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A senior White House official says the Trump administration has started talks with the Oregon governor’s office and indicated that it would begin to draw down the presence of federal agents in Portland if the state steps up its own enforcement. The senior administration official stressed to The Associated Press that the talks with the office of Democratic Gov. Kate Brown are in the early stages and there’s no agreement. Just a day earlier, the administration was weighing whether to send in more agents. Trump on Tuesday called the protesters “anarchist agitators.” Brown didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says the statewide pause for counties looking to advance from their current stage of COVID-19 economic reopening will continue indefinitely. The announcement Tuesday marks the second time the pause has been extended since it was implemented earlier this month. Seventeen counties are currently in phase three of a four-part reopening process, 17 are in the second stage, and five are in a modified phase one. More than 54,200 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Washington state and at least 1,548 have died.

UNDATED (AP) — State officials across the U.S. say Senate Republicans’ proposed slashing of a federally funded boost in unemployment benefits could delay payments for weeks or even months. Democrats are pushing back, arguing that cutting the extra payments to $200 from $600 is bad policy — and that it’s hard to implement. It took some states a month earlier this year to program aging computer systems to handle the initial increase. Under the GOP plan, there would be a second and maybe more challenging step of boosting benefits _ so they equal no more than 70% of a person’s previous income.