Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer and reached base three times in his Angels debut, and Albert Pujols added his 657th career homer in Los Angeles’ 10-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Rendon’s homer to left field in the eighth inning brought home Mike Trout and capped an encouraging home opener for the Angels, who got their second win after losing three of four in Oakland to start the shortened season. Max Stassi hit a three-run homer and Shohei Ohtani had a long RBI double as the Halos won their home opener for only the second time in eight years. Tim Lopes homered for the Mariners, who have lost four of five.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark made up for his mistake late in the second half with a key save in the penalty shootout and the Timbers advanced past FC Cincinnati into the quarterfinals of the MLS is Back tournament. Portland beat Cincinnati 4-2 in the shootout after the sides played to a 1-1 draw in regulation. Clark’s blunder led to a penalty and Cincinnati’s tying goal in the 81st minute from Jürgen Locadia. But in the penalty shootout, Clark smothered Locadia’s attempt in the third round to give the Timbers the advantage.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 16 points and nine rebounds and the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 90-66 to spoil a record-breaking night by Sylvia Fowles. Fowles went into the game needing seven rebounds to become the WNBA’s all-time leader. She grabbed a missed 3-point shot by Stewart in the closing seconds of the first half to move past former teammate and current Lynx assistant coach Rebekkah Brunson into first on the career rebounds list with 3,357. Damiris Dantas led Minnesota with 18 points. Fowles finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

UNDATED (AP) — Minnesota star Sylvia Fowles is poised to become the WNBA’s career rebounding leader this week when she passes former teammate and current Lynx assistant coach Rebekkah Brunson. Fowles is six rebounds behind Brunson’s mark of 3,356 and has a chance to break it Tuesday night against Seattle. The Storm remains No. 1 in the WNBA AP power poll this week although they are no longer a unanimous choice.