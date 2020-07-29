Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PHOSPHATE MINE-IDAHO

BOISE — U.S land managers have approved a final plan for expanding an open-pit phosphate mine in southeastern Idaho proposed by the J.R. Simplot Company. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 436 words. With AP Photo.

RACIAL-INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal agents who have been guarding the U.S. courthouse during violent protests in downtown Portland, Oregon, will begin withdrawing in the next 24 hours, Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday, though Trump administration officials said some would remain in the building and the entire contingent would stay in the city on standby. SENT: 770 words. By Gillian Flaccus and Mike Balsamo. With AP Photos.