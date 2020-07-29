Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho groups seek liability shield during virus pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Organizations that advocate for schools, counties, county sheriffs and businesses say they want lawmakers called back into session to create a liability shield for protection against COVID-19-related lawsuits. The Judiciary and Rules Working Group on Tuesday took no action but plans to meet again later this week to consider legislation to be sent to Republican Gov. Brad Little. Little is the only one with the authority to call a special session. Speakers told the working group that compelling children to go to school who then get the coronavirus could leave districts open to lawsuits. Some lawmakers say a liability shield would remove incentives for businesses and government to take precautions.

TRANSGENDER INMATE-SURGERY

Idaho inmate becomes 2nd in US to receive gender surgery

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho inmate has become the second incarcerated person in the nation to undergo gender confirmation surgery while in prison following a legal dispute that went to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Idaho Press reports 32-year-old Adree Edmo filed a lawsuit in 2017 against the state of Idaho and the Idaho Department of Correction’s health care provider Corizon Health. It claimed they violated her Eighth Amendment right against cruel and unusual punishment by not providing the surgery. Edmo’s attorney confirms the procedure took place July 10. Edmo is scheduled to complete a prison sentence in 2021 for sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy.

WOLF KILLED

Washington kills 1 member of wolf pack preying on cattle

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has killed one of the three members of an endangered wolf pack in the northeastern corner of the state. Officials hope that will reduce the pack’s attacks on cattle. The adult, non-breeding female member of the so-called Wedge wolf pack that repeatedly preyed on cattle in northeastern Stevens County was killed on Monday. The killing came four days after conservation groups petitioned Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee to order the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission to draft new rules limiting when state officials can kill wolves over conflicts with livestock.

OREGON STANDOFF-SHOOTING LAWSUIT

Federal judge limits wrongful death lawsuit to Oregon police

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge says a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the fatal shooting of a man who helped lead the armed occupation of an Oregon wildlife refuge can proceed against Oregon State Police, but allegations against other federal, state and local government entities should be tossed. U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Sullivan recommended that allegations against the FBI, federal Bureau of Land Management, Oregon’s governor and Harney County should be thrown out of the lawsuit brought by the man’s wife. The Oregonian reports a federal district judge now must decide whether to accept, reject or modify Sullivan’s recommendation.

PROSECUTORS SEEK-DEATH PENALTY

Utah prosecutors to pursue death penalty in murder case

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah prosecutors will pursue the death penalty against a California man accused of shooting and killing a motorist last year. Jonathan Llana is accused of fatally shooting Dennis Gwyther and injuring his passenger in May 2019 as the two were driving in northern Utah. The Salt Lake Tribune reports the last time a person was sentenced to death in Utah was in 2008, but he died of natural causes in 2018. Llana is charged with a count of aggravated murder, one charge of attempted aggravated murder and six counts of felony discharge of a firearm. His attorney declined to comment.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Source: US, Oregon in talks about pulling agents in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A senior White House official says the Trump administration has started talks with the Oregon governor’s office and indicated that it would begin to draw down the presence of federal agents in Portland if the state steps up its own enforcement. The senior administration official stressed to The Associated Press that the talks with the office of Democratic Gov. Kate Brown are in the early stages and there’s no agreement. Just a day earlier, the administration was weighing whether to send in more agents. Trump on Tuesday called the protesters “anarchist agitators.” Brown didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.