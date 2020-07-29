Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Source: US, Oregon in talks about pulling agents in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A senior White House official says the Trump administration has started talks with the Oregon governor’s office and indicated that it would begin to draw down the presence of federal agents in Portland if the state steps up its own enforcement. The senior administration official stressed to The Associated Press that the talks with the office of Democratic Gov. Kate Brown are in the early stages and there’s no agreement. Just a day earlier, the administration was weighing whether to send in more agents. Trump on Tuesday called the protesters “anarchist agitators.” Brown didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOL METRICS

Oregon students may not get back to classrooms this fall

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officials say under new COVID-19 metrics, students in most Oregon counties may not be able to return to their classrooms this fall. Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday said in order to start any form of in-person learning, counties must have fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 population over a span of seven days for three weeks in a row. In addition, the county and state must have a positivity rate of 5% or less over seven days. State epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger said at a press conference Tuesday that currently, Oregon is not where it needs to be to safely reopen. In the past week, case rates across Oregon were about 50 per 100,000 people, and the state’s test positivity is approaching 5%.

OREGON STANDOFF-SHOOTING LAWSUIT

Federal judge limits wrongful death lawsuit to Oregon police

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge says a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the fatal shooting of a man who helped lead the armed occupation of an Oregon wildlife refuge can proceed against Oregon State Police, but allegations against other federal, state and local government entities should be tossed. U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Sullivan recommended that allegations against the FBI, federal Bureau of Land Management, Oregon’s governor and Harney County should be thrown out of the lawsuit brought by the man’s wife. The Oregonian reports a federal district judge now must decide whether to accept, reject or modify Sullivan’s recommendation.

CALIFORNIA INDIAN LAND RETURNED

California Indian tribe gets back Big Sur ancestral lands

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — A Native American tribe has reclaimed a small part of ancestral lands on California’s Big Sur coast that were lost to Spanish colonial settlement nearly 250 years ago. The Mercury News reports the Esselen Tribe of Monterey County closed escrow on 1,199 acres about 5 miles inland from the ocean that was part of a $4.5 million deal involving the state and the Western Rivers Conservancy. It marks the first restoration of any lands to the tribe, which lost 90% of its approximately 1,000 members to disease and other causes by the early 1800s. The land encompasses old-growth redwoods, oak woodlands, meadows and endangered steelhead trout.

ATTORNEY GENERAL-CONGRESS

Barr defends aggressive federal response to protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr defended the aggressive federal law enforcement response to civil unrest in America as he testified for the first time before the House Judiciary Committee. He pushed back against angry, skeptical Democrats who said President Donald Trump’s administration is unconstitutionally suppressing dissent. The hearing, held Tuesday as the late civil rights icon John Lewis lay in state steps away in the Capitol rotunda, highlighted the wide election-year gulf between the two parties on police brutality and systemic racism in law enforcement, which Barr argued does not exist. Massive protests have sparked unrest across the nation following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police and calls for reform have grown louder.

WOLF KILLED

Washington kills 1 member of wolf pack preying on cattle

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has killed one of the three members of an endangered wolf pack in the northeastern corner of the state. Officials hope that will reduce the pack’s attacks on cattle. The adult, non-breeding female member of the so-called Wedge wolf pack that repeatedly preyed on cattle in northeastern Stevens County was killed on Monday. The killing came four days after conservation groups petitioned Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee to order the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission to draft new rules limiting when state officials can kill wolves over conflicts with livestock.

NIKE-ARIZONA FACTORY

Nike drops plans for manufacturing plant near Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Nike is withdrawing plans to make soles for its Nike Air shoes in a Phoenix suburb because of the coronavirus pandemic. The company had planned to invest $184 million in its third U.S. manufacturing line for Nike Air sneakers in Goodyear, Arizona. Nike said last year it planned to open the plant in 2020. Nike lost $790 million in the quarter ending May 31 as the pandemic forced the closure of most of its stores around the world. Nike’s Goodyear facility was the subject of controversy last year when Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey threatened to pull state incentives when the company stopped selling a shoe with the Betsy Ross flag.

BIAS CRIME

Man faces bias charge in confrontation with delivery driver

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Bend man accused of confronting and harassing a DoorDash delivery driver has been charged with a bias crime. KTVZ-TV reports a 31-year-old Bend man Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel described as a person of color entered the Red Robin Restaurant in Bend June 28 while working as a delivery person for DoorDash. Hummel said Monday the driver was picking up the delivery food bag from the bar when a customer, identified as Jeremiah McBride, confronted him with a hostile attitude, called him a derogatory term. Hummel says he then followed the driver to his car, kicking it and shoving the driver before McBride left. It wasn’t immediately known if McBride has a lawyer.