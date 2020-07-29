Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

Seattle mayor says US agents have demobilized, left city

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says she has received confirmation that U.S. agents sent to Seattle last week to protect federal buildings amid lingering unrest over the police killing of George Floyd have left the area. Durkan, Gov. Jay Inslee and other local leaders said in a joint news release Tuesday that the Department of Homeland Security’s Border Patrol Tactical Unit had demobilized. Durkan, Inslee and others had expressed concerns over the deployment of federal forces to Washington state without consulting or seeking consent from local officials. Protesters over the weekend remained near a Seattle police precinct and the police chief said she didn’t see any U.S. agents.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Source: US, Oregon in talks about pulling agents in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A senior White House official says the Trump administration has started talks with the Oregon governor’s office and indicated that it would begin to draw down the presence of federal agents in Portland if the state steps up its own enforcement. The senior administration official stressed to The Associated Press that the talks with the office of Democratic Gov. Kate Brown are in the early stages and there’s no agreement. Just a day earlier, the administration was weighing whether to send in more agents. Trump on Tuesday called the protesters “anarchist agitators.” Brown didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Phased reopening pause due to virus extended indefinitely

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says the statewide pause for counties looking to advance from their current stage of COVID-19 economic reopening will continue indefinitely. The announcement Tuesday marks the second time the pause has been extended since it was implemented earlier this month. Seventeen counties are currently in phase three of a four-part reopening process, 17 are in the second stage, and five are in a modified phase one. More than 54,200 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Washington state and at least 1,548 have died.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CONGRESS-JOBLESS-AID

GOP’s jobless benefit plan could mean delays, states warn

State officials across the U.S. say Senate Republicans’ proposed slashing of a federally funded boost in unemployment benefits could delay payments for weeks or even months. Democrats are pushing back, arguing that cutting the extra payments to $200 from $600 is bad policy — and that it’s hard to implement. It took some states a month earlier this year to program aging computer systems to handle the initial increase. Under the GOP plan, there would be a second and maybe more challenging step of boosting benefits _ so they equal no more than 70% of a person’s previous income.

WOLF KILLED

Washington kills 1 member of wolf pack preying on cattle

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has killed one of the three members of an endangered wolf pack in the northeastern corner of the state. Officials hope that will reduce the pack’s attacks on cattle. The adult, non-breeding female member of the so-called Wedge wolf pack that repeatedly preyed on cattle in northeastern Stevens County was killed on Monday. The killing came four days after conservation groups petitioned Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee to order the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission to draft new rules limiting when state officials can kill wolves over conflicts with livestock.

DNR-BURN BAN

Hot, dry conditions prompt statewide burn ban on DNR land

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state commissioner of public lands has ordered a statewide burn ban because of hot and dry weather conditions. Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz says the order goes into effect Tuesday and will remain in effect through Sept. 30 unless fire conditions improve. The ban covers all 12 million acres of public and private forestland under the Washington State Department of Natural Resources’ fire protection. Franz says the announcement comes after a spike in wildfires over the weekend. Currently, she said four large fires are burning in Washington, the largest of which is near Wenatchee.

STARBUCKS-RESULTS

Starbucks says it sees better times ahead as stores reopen

Starbucks’ revenue shrank 38% in its most recent quarter but the coffee giant says it’s recovering faster than expected as its stores reopen from coronavirus lockdowns. The Seattle-based company said Tuesday that it expects coronavirus-related losses to ease through the rest of this year. The Seattle-based company said 97% of its company-operated stores around the world are now open, including 99% of stores in China and 96% in the U.S. CEO Kevin Johnson said quick pivots _ like adding curbside service _ have helped increase sales.

SALES TAX-BUS SERVICE

Sales tax for bus service will go to Seattle November ballot

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle voters will be asked to approve a sales tax increase to pay for bus service, as the coronavirus pandemic forces cutbacks on transit budgets. The Seattle Times reports the Seattle City Council voted Monday to send a measure to the November ballot for a .15% sales tax to renew a city tax known as the Seattle Transportation Benefit District. If passed by voters, it would replace an existing .1% sales tax and $60 car-tab fee, meaning taxpayers would see car tabs costs decrease and sales taxes increase next year. The six-year measure would raise about $42 million a year for Metro bus service, transit passes for students and people with low incomes.

AP-FATAL SHOOTING-FEDERAL WAY

Teen killed, 3 injured in Federal Way shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — A teenager was killed and three others were injured in a shooting at a Federal Way park while authorities search for the suspects involved. Officials were called to Steel Lake Park just after 10 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting. Officers found a 17-year-old boy who had been killed. Three others also were shot. Family members of the boy said they heard a fight had broken out that led to gunfire and the 17 year old was killed while trying to run away. Police have detained a 28-year-old woman from Tacoma.

OREGON STANDOFF-SHOOTING LAWSUIT

Federal judge limits wrongful death lawsuit to Oregon police

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge says a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the fatal shooting of a man who helped lead the armed occupation of an Oregon wildlife refuge can proceed against Oregon State Police, but allegations against other federal, state and local government entities should be tossed. U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Sullivan recommended that allegations against the FBI, federal Bureau of Land Management, Oregon’s governor and Harney County should be thrown out of the lawsuit brought by the man’s wife. The Oregonian reports a federal district judge now must decide whether to accept, reject or modify Sullivan’s recommendation.