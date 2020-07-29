AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 29.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, Jul. 29 10:15 AM TriMet project manager discusses Steel Bridge MAX improvements project – TriMet Project Manager Josh Brennan discusses four-week long Steel Bridge MAX Improvements project and how it will ‘revitalise’ the MAX system

Location: 510 NW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://trimet.org/, https://twitter.com/trimet

Contacts: TriMet Media Relations , pio@trimet.org, 1 503 273 7402

——————–

Wednesday, Jul. 29 5:00 PM City of Portland Cannabis Program holds virtual open house

Weblinks: http://www.portlandonline.com

Contacts: City of Portland Cannabis Program, cannabis@portlandoregon.gov, 1 503 823 9333

mHkV11Yw7y3Qsl

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 30 9:00 AM Oregon Health Authority Tobacco Reduction Advisory Committee meeting

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Jonathan Modie, OHA Public Health, PHD.communications@state.or.us, 1 971 246 9139

By Zoom meeting at https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1600618019?pwd=OHpscEpQTGd6SnN5Y3VpMDZNQzdxQT09. Join by phone at 669-254-5252. Meeting ID: 160 061 8019

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 30 2:00 PM GOP Rep. Gren Walden speaks at launch of BPC Energy Project Farm and Forest Carbon Solutions Initiative – ‘Building a Bipartisan Agenda for Farm and Forest Carbon Solutions’ Bipartisan Policy Center online discussion to launch the BPC Energy Project Farm and Forest Carbon Solutions Initiative and release their new policy options synthesis report. Includes keynote from Republican Rep. Greg Walden, with other speakers including BPC Farm and Forest Initiative Director Robert Bonnie, California Secretary of Agriculture Karen Ross, and National Alliance of Forest Owners President and CEO Dave Tenny

Weblinks: http://www.bipartisanpolicy.org, https://twitter.com/BPC_Bipartisan

Contacts: BPC events, events@bipartisanpolicy.org

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 30 3:00 PM Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission Licensure Committee meeting

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Elizabeth Keller, OR Teacher Standards and Practices Commission, Elizabeth.Keller@oregon.gov

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86163613439 * Meeting ID: 861 6361 3439

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 30 – Sunday, Aug. 02 CANCELED: Pickathon music festival – CANCELED: Pickathon, annual music festival * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Happy Valley, OR

Weblinks: https://pickathon.com/, https://twitter.com/pickathon, #pickathon2020

Contacts: Pickathon, info@pickathon.com

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 30 – Sunday, Aug. 02 CANCELED: Zimfest 2020 – CANCELED: Zimfest 2020, annual celebration of Zimbabwean music and culture * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Monmouth, OR

Weblinks: http://zimfest.org/

Contacts: Zimfest, 2016@zimfest.org, 1 360 352 3058