Oregon Digest Advisory

PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal agents who have been guarding the U.S. courthouse during violent protests in downtown Portland, Oregon, will begin withdrawing in the next 24 hours, Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday, though Trump administration officials said some would remain in the building and the entire contingent would stay in the city on standby.. By Gillian Flaccus and Mike Balsamo. SENT: 980 words. With AP photos, AP video.

U.S. court officials in Oregon are reviewing bans on future protesting that were placed on some people arrested during protests in Portland after some raised concerns that the prohibitions violated the First Amendment. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 800 words. With AP photos.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A former Portland police officer whose assault of a man led to the city’s largest police brutality jury verdict is now being sued by a colleague over alleged sexual harassment at the police bureau where he continued to work as a civilian investigator. SENT: 370 words.

