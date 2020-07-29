Washington Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Wednesday, Jul. 29 12:00 PM Mayors call for removal of unrequested federal law enforcement authorities in cities – Mayors Jenny Durkan (Seattle), Libby Schaaf (Oakland, CA), Jim Kenney (Philadelphia), and Tim Keller (Albuquerque) hold a media call to discuss the recent unilateral deployment of federal agents to cities and demand their immediate removal

Weblinks: http://www.usmayors.org, https://twitter.com/usmayors

Contacts: Sara Durr, USCM, sara@durrcommunications.com, 1 202 215 1811

Call-In: 1-888-466-9863 * Passcode: 8955-977#

Wednesday, Jul. 29 1:00 PM Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife hosts online public meeting – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife hosts online public meeting to hear input on fish passage and screening law

Weblinks: http://wdfw.wa.gov/index.html, https://twitter.com/WDFW

Contacts: Gabrielle Stilwater, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, fishpassagerules@dfw.wa.gov

Link: https://teams.microsoft.com/dl/launcher/launcher.html?type=meetup-join&deeplinkId=4d4bc124-6fb1-4645-a6ab-65d480d9e2c6&directDl=true&msLaunch=true&enableMobilePage=true&url=%2F_%23%2Fl%2Fmeetup-join%2F19%253ameeting_MzM4NzZlZDEtMzdjYy00NjE0LWIyZTYtOTMyZWQ2YThiMDhi%2540thread.v2%2F0%3Fcontext%3D%257b%2522Tid%2522%253a%252211d0e217-264e-400a-8ba0-57dcc127d72d%2522%252c%2522Oid%2522%253a%2522e66d27fa-d0fe-4e93-8789-818b40e6e6f9%2522%252c%2522IsBroadcastMeeting%2522%253atrue%257d%26anon%3Dtrue&suppressPrompt=true

Wednesday, Jul. 29 3:00 PM Dem Sen. Maria Cantwell speaks at RFF webinar on the nation’s public lands – ‘The Future of America’s Public Lands and the Outdoor Recreation Economy’ Resources for the Future webinar, with Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell discussing the implications of the Great American Outdoors Act and the future of public lands and the outdoor recreation economy in the U.S.

Weblinks: http://www.rff.org, https://twitter.com/RFF_org

Contacts: RFF, events@rff.org, 1 202 328 5000

Wednesday, Jul. 29 6:00 PM Washington State Department of Ecology holds public meeting regarding proposed cleanup legal agreement – Washington State Department of Ecology holds public meeting regarding a legal agreement between the state and a company that has proposed to clean up contaminated water at Salmon Bay in Seattle

Weblinks: http://www.ecy.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/ecologywa

Contacts: Larry Altose, ECY Seattle, 1 425 649 7009; Mark Adams, Salmon Bay, 1 425 649 7107;

https://watech.webex.com/mw3300/mywebex/default.do?nomenu=true&siteurl=watech&service=6&rnd=0.5893046055307145&main_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwatech.webex.com%2Fec3300%2Feventcenter%2Fevent%2FeventAction.do%3FtheAction%3Ddetail%26%26%26EMK%3D4832534b00000004160e27d9243a6e4dd76f24bd8f9ea29f111579645ac04410e8d1bd15669e2ca7%26siteurl%3Dwatech%26confViewID%3D164970491680956855%26encryptTicket%3DSDJTSwAAAATdfkR9qk4o7erCtvZPfncgdtvXBc1PZNp-EDEqA6OncQ2%26

Wednesday, Jul. 29 – Friday, Jul. 31 National Lieutenant Governors Association Annual Meeting

Location: The Westin Seattle, 1900 5th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.nlga.us/, https://twitter.com/NLGA

Contacts: Julia Hurst, NLGA, jhurst@nlga.us, 1 859 283 1400

Thursday, Jul. 30 9:30 AM Puget Sound Salmon Recovery Council virtual meeting

Weblinks: http://www.psp.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/PSPartnership

Contacts: Julia Luna, Puget Sound Partnership, julia.luna@psp.wa.gov, 1 360 999 9673

Join the web portion of the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/93836000259?pwd=d2RtdVp6dGlvZ2pzV1BpNXJ3ZkV5Zz09 Meeting ID: 938 3600 0259, Password: 417544. Dial from any phone: +1 253 215 8782

Thursday, Jul. 30 7:00 PM ‘African-American Mayors on the front lines’ fundraiser – ‘African-American Mayors on the front lines’ fundraiser for Framingham, MA, Mayor Yvonne Spicer. Attendees include mayors Victoria Woodards (Tacoma, WA), Sharon Weston-Broom (Baton Rouge, LA), and Karen Freeman-Wilson (Gary, IN)

Weblinks: https://www.yvonnespicerformayor.com, https://twitter.com/spicerformayor

Contacts: Yvonne Spicer for Mayor, yspicerformayor@gmail.com

https://secure.actblue.com/donate/july30spicerfundraiser

Thursday, Jul. 30 2020 Census takers begin following up with households that have not responded – 2020 Census takers begin follow-up interviews with households that have not yet responded in areas managed by the Aurora, Colorado North, and Denver, CO, Danbury, CT, Honolulu, HI, Chicago Central, Chicago Far Southwest, Chicago South, Cook County Northwest, Cook County South, Dekalb, Oswego, Peoria, and Skokie, IL, Indianapolis and Lake County, IN, Quincy, Waltham, and Worcester, MA, Hanover, Hagerstown, and Towson, MD, Bismarck, ND, Trenton, NJ, Buffalo, NY, Mansfield, OH, Cranberry Township and Harrisburg, PA, Guaynabo, Caguas, and Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, Everett, Olympia, and Seattle, WA, and Green Bay, WI, offices

Weblinks: http://www.census.gov/, https://twitter.com/uscensusbureau

Contacts: U.S. Census Bureau press inquiries, pio@census.gov, 1 301 763 3030

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jul. 30 2:30 PM Amazon.com: Q2 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?p=irol-irhome&c=97664, https://twitter.com/Amazon

Contacts: Dave Fildes, Amazon.com Investor Relations, 1 206 266 2171

Thursday, Jul. 30 4:30 PM Expedia Group Inc: Q2 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://ir.expediainc.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/Expedia

Contacts: Mark D Okerstrom, Expedia Group Inc Investor Relations, ir@expedia.com, 1 425 679 3555

Thursday, Jul. 30 Expedia Group Inc: Q2 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://ir.expediainc.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/Expedia

Contacts: Mark D Okerstrom, Expedia Group Inc Investor Relations, ir@expedia.com, 1 425 679 3555

Thursday, Jul. 30 Amazon.com: Q2 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?p=irol-irhome&c=97664, https://twitter.com/Amazon

Contacts: Dave Fildes, Amazon.com Investor Relations, 1 206 266 2171

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Jul. 31 7:00 AM Weyerhaeuser Co: Q2 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Sara Hasan, Weyerhaeuser Investor Relations, 1 206 539 3907

Friday, Jul. 31 Weyerhaeuser Co: Q2 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Sara Hasan, Weyerhaeuser Investor Relations, 1 206 539 3907