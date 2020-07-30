Bundy expected to start as Angels host Mariners

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Seattle Mariners (2-4, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (2-4, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (0-1, 0.00 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) Angels: Dylan Bundy (1-0, 0.00 ERA, .45 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners visit the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

The Angels went 30-46 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles hit .247 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 21 total triples last season.

The Mariners went 27-49 in division play in 2019. Seattle averaged 8.1 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 254 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the second time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle).

Mariners: Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Austin Nola: (knee), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.