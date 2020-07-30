Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Trump administration and Oregon leaders declared victory after it was announced that U.S. agents guarding a federal courthouse during violent demonstrations in Portland will pull back, but it wasn’t clear the agreement will reduce tensions that have led to more than two months of protests. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement will begin leaving the city’s downtown area on Thursday. But Trump administration officials said some would remain in the building and the entire contingent would stay in the city on standby.

UNDATED (AP) — U.S. court officials in Oregon are reviewing bans on future protesting that were placed on some people arrested during demonstrations in Portland after some raised concerns that the prohibitions violated the First Amendment. Brian Crist, chief pretrial services officer for the U.S. District Court in Portland, says the court is reviewing every case to look at the wording of release conditions. The protest bans, first reported by ProPublica, were included in at least a dozen cases — most of them involving misdemeanor charges of failing to obey a lawful order. Defendants had to agree to stop attending protests, rallies and public gatherings in order to be released from jail.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority has announced 304 more COVID-19 cases and eight additional fatalities. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports at least 66 Oregonians have died since July 12, an amount that has already surpassed Oregon’s deadliest three-week stretch from late March into April. The news outlet is tracking coronavirus deaths by week, using the date of death instead of the date the death was reported by the health authority. More than half of the recent deaths have been concentrated among residents from Multnomah, Marion and Umatilla counties. The average age of residents across all of Oregon who died during that span has been 77.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former Portland police officer whose assault of a man led to the city’s largest police brutality jury verdict is being sued by a colleague over alleged sexual harassment at the bureau where he continued to work. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Robert Bruders resigned from the Police Bureau in 2016, two years after a jury awarded more than $500,000 to a man who Bruders repeatedly punched in the face. But he was rehired immediately as a non-sworn employee to do background checks on new police recruits. A co-worker in the bureau’s Personnel Division on Tuesday sued the city, claiming Bruders sexually harassed her for three years. Bruders declined comment on the allegations.