Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Trump administration and Oregon leaders declared victory after it was announced that U.S. agents guarding a federal courthouse during violent demonstrations in Portland will pull back, but it wasn’t clear the agreement will reduce tensions that have led to more than two months of protests. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement will begin leaving the city’s downtown area on Thursday. But Trump administration officials said some would remain in the building and the entire contingent would stay in the city on standby.

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge who ruled earlier this month that a recall petition against Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan could move ahead is holding to that decision. The Seattle Times reports King County Superior Court Judge Mary E. Roberts on Wednesday denied a motion by Durkan that asked Roberts to reconsider her July 10 ruling. The mayor could appeal to a higher court, but the ruling marks a another legal win for Durkan’s opponents in what would be a long process to oust her from office in a special recall election. On July 10, Roberts dismissed six charges made by the petitioners as insufficient grounds for a recall but allowed a seventh charge to advance.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A U.S. appeals court has upheld the fraud conviction of former Washington state Auditor Troy Kelley. Kelley was convicted of several felonies, including possession of stolen property and tax fraud, in connection with a business he ran more than a decade ago, before he was elected state auditor in 2012. He was sentenced in 2018 to a year in prison. The business tracked escrow paperwork for title companies. Prosecutors said he pocketed nearly $3 million in fees that he should have returned to clients of the title companies. A three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld his conviction Wednesday. Kelley’s attorney said he is considering further appeals.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Commercial flights at a county airport in Washington state are set to resume Saturday with a limited schedule after workers spent more than two months replacing pavement at the airport. The Daily Herald reported that Paine Field will offer one daily flight on United Airlines to its Denver hub and two daily flights on Alaska Airlines, one each to Las Vegas and Phoenix. The airport is also known as Snohomish County Airport. Before the coronavirus pandemic reduced air travel, the two airlines served 11 destinations with 24 departures and 24 arrivals on a daily basis.