Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Seager drove in three runs, Dylan Moore hit a three-run homer and the Seattle Mariners rallied from two late deficits for a 10-7 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Moore connected during the Mariners’ five-run sixth, and Seager put the Mariners ahead for good with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning of Seattle’s second victory of the season. Shohei Ohtani had a three-run homer, Mike Trout got three hits and Justin Upton hit his 300th career homer for the Angels. Los Angeles has lost four of six. Los Angeles’ bullpen struggled in a game featuring four lead changes.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks star linebacker Bobby Wagner was thrilled by the addition of Jamal Adams. Wagner isn’t concerned that Seattle gave up two first-round picks to get the 24-year-old All-Pro safety from the New York Jets. He just knows his job likely got easier. Wagner says he’s always admired Adams’ game from afar and that his presence adds another playmaker on the field.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark made up for his mistake late in the second half with a key save in the penalty shootout and the Timbers advanced past FC Cincinnati into the quarterfinals of the MLS is Back tournament. Portland beat Cincinnati 4-2 in the shootout after the sides played to a 1-1 draw in regulation. Clark’s blunder led to a penalty and Cincinnati’s tying goal in the 81st minute from Jürgen Locadia. But in the penalty shootout, Clark smothered Locadia’s attempt in the third round to give the Timbers the advantage.