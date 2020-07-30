AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 30.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 30 10:00 AM Annual Congressional Clean Energy Expo and Policy Forum held online – 23rd Annual Congressional Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency EXPO and Policy Forum, hosted by Environmental and Energy Study Institute in cooperation with members of the House Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency Caucus, bringing together businesses, trade associations, and govt agencies to showcase renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies. Includes prerecorded remarks from Republican Sens. Susan Collins and Mike Crapo and Democratic Sens. Chris Van Hollen, Jack Reed and Rep. Dave Loebsack, with other speakers including American Public Power Association President and CEO Joy Ditto, National Association of Energy Service Companies Executive Director Timothy Unruh, American Association of Blacks in Energy President and CEO Paula Glober, Solar Energy Industries Association President and CEO Abby Ross Hopper and Energy Storage Association President and CEO Kelly Speakes-Backman * Held online due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.eesi.org/expo, https://twitter.com/eesionline, #DCenergyexpo

Contacts: Amaury Laporte, EESI, alaporte@eesi.org, 1 202 662 1884

RSVP at https://www.eesi.org/briefings/view/expo2020#attend

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 30 Idaho Governor Brad Little has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison, State of Idaho, marissa.morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jul. 31 Idaho Governor Brad Little has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison, State of Idaho, marissa.morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686