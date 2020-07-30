Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 2:15 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — Idaho lawmakers on Thursday voted for proposed legislation creating a liability shield for protection against lawsuits during declared emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic, and are asking Republican Gov. Brad Little to call the Legislature back into session to pass it. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 200 words. Will be updated.

RACIAL-INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Trump administration and Oregon leaders declared victory after it was announced that U.S. agents guarding a federal courthouse during violent demonstrations in Portland will pull back, but it wasn’t clear the agreement will reduce tensions that have led to more than two months of protests. By Gillian Flaccus and Mike Balsamo. SENT: 839 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CANADA-ALASKA

TORONTO — Canada’s border agency is announcing stricter rules for Americans travelling through Canada to Alaska amid the coronavirus pandemic. By Rob Gillies. SENT: 207 words.