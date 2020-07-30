Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

US agents in Portland to pull back, but tensions remain

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-PROTEST-BANS

Federal court to review ‘protest bans’ in Portland arrests

U.S. court officials in Oregon are reviewing bans on future protesting that were placed on some people arrested during demonstrations in Portland after some raised concerns that the prohibitions violated the First Amendment. Brian Crist, chief pretrial services officer for the U.S. District Court in Portland, says the court is reviewing every case to look at the wording of release conditions. The protest bans, first reported by ProPublica, were included in at least a dozen cases — most of them involving misdemeanor charges of failing to obey a lawful order. Defendants had to agree to stop attending protests, rallies and public gatherings in order to be released from jail.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Over 300 more coronavirus cases in Oregon, 8 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority has announced 304 more COVID-19 cases and eight additional fatalities. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports at least 66 Oregonians have died since July 12, an amount that has already surpassed Oregon’s deadliest three-week stretch from late March into April. The news outlet is tracking coronavirus deaths by week, using the date of death instead of the date the death was reported by the health authority. More than half of the recent deaths have been concentrated among residents from Multnomah, Marion and Umatilla counties. The average age of residents across all of Oregon who died during that span has been 77.

POLICE EMPLOYEE-SEXUAL HARASSMENT

Ex-Portland officer accused of sexually harassing co-worker

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former Portland police officer whose assault of a man led to the city’s largest police brutality jury verdict is being sued by a colleague over alleged sexual harassment at the bureau where he continued to work. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Robert Bruders resigned from the Police Bureau in 2016, two years after a jury awarded more than $500,000 to a man who Bruders repeatedly punched in the face. But he was rehired immediately as a non-sworn employee to do background checks on new police recruits. A co-worker in the bureau’s Personnel Division on Tuesday sued the city, claiming Bruders sexually harassed her for three years. Bruders declined comment on the allegations.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-BIKE LANE FINES

Portland fining feds for unpermitted fence near courthouse

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Commissioner Chloe Eudaly says the city is fining the federal government $500 every 15 minutes until it removes an unpermitted fence blocking a bike lane on a street near the federal courthouse. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Eudaly oversees the transportation bureau and said Tuesday the government hasn’t responded to her demand to remove the fence, which surrounds part of the federal courthouse. She said the bill is now $192,000 “and counting.” The fence has become the focal point of nightly protests as ongoing marches and demonstrations devoted to racial justice and curbing police violence escalated in recent days with the arrival of federal law enforcement teams.

HUMPBACK WHALE DEATH

Whale beached in Ocean Shores died from blunt force trauma

OCEAN SHORES, Wash. (AP) — Officials say a female humpback whale found beached in Ocean Shores, Washington, Monday appears to have died after suffering blunt force trauma consistent with a ship strike. KGW-TV reports the 30.5-foot-long juvenile whale was in “good nutritional condition,” according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration spokesperson Michael Milstein. The cause of death was “blunt force trauma consistent with a ship strike.” More information on the whale’s death is expected to be released this week. Earlier in July, a humpback whale was reportedly struck in Puget Sound by a state ferry. That whale was not immediately found.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

US agents to pull back in Portland but will stay on standby

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says federal officers who have been guarding the U.S. courthouse during violent protests in Portland will start leaving in the next 24 hours. But Trump administration officials says some agents would remain in the building and the entire contingent would stay in the city in case they’re needed. It wasn’t clear if the agreement announced Wednesday would reduce tensions on the streets of Portland, where nightly protests have persisted for more than two months. The deal also seemed likely to further muddle the situation by adding another law enforcement agency to the mix — Oregon State Police.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOL METRICS

Oregon students may not get back to classrooms this fall

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officials say under new COVID-19 metrics, students in most Oregon counties may not be able to return to their classrooms this fall. Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday said in order to start any form of in-person learning, counties must have fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 population over a span of seven days for three weeks in a row. In addition, the county and state must have a positivity rate of 5% or less over seven days. State epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger said at a press conference Tuesday that currently, Oregon is not where it needs to be to safely reopen. Portland Public Schools said Tuesday that it will have online classes only until at least Nov. 5.